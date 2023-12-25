Aberdeen couple ‘over the moon’ at arrival of city’s first Christmas baby

Shortly after the clock struck midnight on Christmas Day baby Eliza Shearer came into the world.

The first child of Jason, 28, and Maja, 27, little Eliza proved to be the ultimate festive surprise when she was born this morning at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital – two days early.

The happy couple said they were “over the moon” with their new baby daughter who weighed a healthy seven and a half pounds.

Maja, a compliance officer at a finance company, went into labour at 5.30am on Christmas Eve, before arriving at the hospital at 7am.

The couple, from Bucksburn, said the process started off quite quickly but as things started to progress they slowed down and it became more likely their precious bundle could arrive on the 25th.

Dad Jason, a planner for an oil and gas company, said he felt “pretty overwhelmed” by the arrival of his daughter.

But he said having a baby girl was a “nice surprise” as he and his wife did not know what they were having – although he had predicted it was going to be a girl while Maja thought they were having a boy.

Originally from Poland, the couple said the timing had been great as Maja’s parents are visiting the Granite City to celebrate the festivities.

Aberdeen’s first Christmas baby a wonderful surprise

As is tradition in Eastern Europe, a meal was held last night to celebrate Christmas Eve. But when Maja went into labour the new grandparents were left to host the party themselves.

“Maya’s folks, who are over from Poland staying with us just now, had to host Christmas dinner in our house without us last night because we were here,” said Jason.

And festive celebrations with the family will have to wait another day with Eliza staying in the hospital until tomorrow.

Praising the staff at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, Jason said: “It was a really good experience. A massive thanks to the midwife staff who have been absolutely amazing.”

The new dad said his new daughter’s birthday will “be an easy one to remember”, but said she will have to wait until next year to see Father Christmas.

“She didn’t see Santa last night as she arrived a bit too late! I don’t even know if it has sunk in yet.”