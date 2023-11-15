Santa’s grotto: Here’s where kids can meet Father Christmas in the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Santa’s grotto: Here’s where kids can meet Father Christmas in the north and north-east

A must-do for the family is see Santa before the big day.

By Ross Hempseed
Santa Clause and his elf spreading Christmas cheer. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Santa Clause and his elf spreading Christmas cheer. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A must for any family Christmas is to take the kids to see the big man himself – Santa Clause.

The mandatory visit to a Santa’s grotto has been a long-held tradition across the country, helping keep the spark of Christmas magic alive in the hearts of children.

From the friendly greeting from the elfin helpers, to the anticipation waiting in line to enter the small grotto where the big man sits waiting for each eager child.

Many grottos will open within the coming weeks, with several operating over the next five weekends.

A red wooden sign for a Santa's grotto.
There will be Santa’s grottos opening across the north and north-east over the festive period.

Here is a list of the Santa’s grottos open across the north and north-east this Christmas period.

If you have a location for a Santa’s grotto that should be on the list, please email livenews@ajl.co.uk

Santa’s grottos in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Ho-ho-ho in the Highlands

Meet Father Christmas in Moray

More from What's On

Frances Farquharson of Invercauld helped put Braemar on the fashion map.
Festival of Fashion: Couture and cocktails as Fife Arms celebrates Braemar's style heritage
See Clare Sands this weekend. Image: Clare Sands.
5 things to do this weekend: Aberdeen Sci-fi Festival, memorial concert and city tour
Clubland to return to Aberdeen in 2024.
Clubland to return to P&J Live in 2024 with Cascada, Darren Styles and Ultrabeat
Katie Gregson-MacLeod has been nominated at the Scottish Music Awards. Picture: PA
Katie Gregson-MacLeod: Inverness singer-songwriter is navigating music industry on her own terms
View from back of crowd looking at MacMoray stage.
What to expect from new Forres Fest music festival organised by MacMoray
Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny promotional tour photo
Jimmy Carr to bring new comedy tour to Aberdeen in 2025
Pittodire House in the snow
Join Santa at Pittodrie House for great Christmas family events
Three smiling and laughing children at a pumpkin patch.
Spectacularly spooky things to do this Halloween season
Plinth examines the cause and effect of warfare.. Supplied by Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
Plinth: Striking solo show by Al Seed heads to Eden Court and Mull Theatre
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Arkle Theatre company are putting on a play about Osgood Mackenzie and his toxic relationships with mother and wife. Mairi Mackenzie, Osgood Mackenzie and the cast of The Curious Case of Osgood Mackenzie, playwright Rob Mackean second from left Picture shows; Mairi Mackenzie, Osgood Mackenzie and the cast of The Curious Case of Osgood Mackenzie, playwright Rob Mackean second from left. various. Supplied by DCT Design/NTS/ Rob Mackean Date; Unknown
Inverewe Gardens founder's toxic relationships with women explored in new play 'The Curious Case…

Conversation