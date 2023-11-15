Santa’s grotto: Here’s where kids can meet Father Christmas in the north and north-east

A must for any family Christmas is to take the kids to see the big man himself – Santa Clause.
The mandatory visit to a Santa’s grotto has been a long-held tradition across the country, helping keep the spark of Christmas magic alive in the hearts of children.
From the friendly greeting from the elfin helpers, to the anticipation waiting in line to enter the small grotto where the big man sits waiting for each eager child.
Many grottos will open within the coming weeks, with several operating over the next five weekends.
Here is a list of the Santa’s grottos open across the north and north-east this Christmas period.
If you have a location for a Santa’s grotto that should be on the list, please email livenews@ajl.co.uk
Santa’s grottos in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
- Dobbies, Lang Stracht: Nov 23 – Dec 24
- Bon Accord Centre: Nov 17 – Dec 17
- Crathes Castle: Dec 14 – Dec 24
- Cordonas Amusement Park: Nov 25 – Dec 24
Ho-ho-ho in the Highlands
- Dobbies, Inshes Retail Park: Nov 25 – Dec 24
- Simpsons Garden Centre, Inverness: Nov 17 – Dec 24
- Eastgate Shopping Centre: Nov 25 – Dec 17
- Rockfield Centre, Oban: November 25
- Grantown does Christmas, Grantown-on-Spey: December 2
- Badaguish Outdoor Centre, Glenmore: December 3
Meet Father Christmas in Moray
- Decora Garden Centre, Lossiemouth: Dec 2 – Dec 24
- St Giles Centre, Elgin: Nov 25 – Dec 23
- Brodie Castle: Dec 2 – Dec 24
- Threaplands Garden Centre, Lhanbryde: Dec 2 – Dec 24
- Mackenzie & Cruickshank Garden Centre, Forres: Dec 3 – Dec 24
- Christmas Kracker, Buckie: November 18
- Banff Castle: December 2 – 3
Conversation