Santa’s grotto: Here’s where kids can meet Father Christmas in the north and north-east

A must for any family Christmas is to take the kids to see the big man himself – Santa Clause.

The mandatory visit to a Santa’s grotto has been a long-held tradition across the country, helping keep the spark of Christmas magic alive in the hearts of children.

From the friendly greeting from the elfin helpers, to the anticipation waiting in line to enter the small grotto where the big man sits waiting for each eager child.

Many grottos will open within the coming weeks, with several operating over the next five weekends.

Here is a list of the Santa’s grottos open across the north and north-east this Christmas period.

If you have a location for a Santa’s grotto that should be on the list, please email livenews@ajl.co.uk

Santa’s grottos in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Ho-ho-ho in the Highlands

Meet Father Christmas in Moray