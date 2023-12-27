Touching tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Stonehaven husband, father and friend following sudden death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Touching tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Stonehaven husband, father and friend following sudden death

John Godsman, who died in hospital on December 21, was an active member of the community and always there to help others.

By Ellie Milne
John and Sheila Godsman
Tributes have been paid to Stonehaven man John Godsman, pictured with his wife Sheila Godsman in 2015, following his death last week. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

Stonehaven man John Godsman has been described as “a true one-off” following his sudden death.

The family of the 67-year-old have paid tribute to their “selfless” and much-loved husband and father a week after he died in a workplace accident.

His wife Sheila and daughter Hilary said he was a “larger than life” character who was always helping someone.

“True to form” he had stepped in to help others when an accident involving a quad bike took place in the town on December 20.

He suffered serious injuries and died in hospital the next day.

“He knew so many people,” Sheila said. “We have received so much support from family and friends this past week. Everyone has been really caring.

“The kindness has been endless.”

‘Always stepping in to help’

His family have said the father-of-one was “always on the go” and would constantly put other people first.

“He was always helping others,” Hilary, 36, said. “He was always a phone call away for me or anyone else who needed him. We were very close.”

“He was Mr Fix-It in our house,” Sheila added.

John Godsman wearing black Nike t-shirt
John Godsman has been remembered fondly by his friends and family. Image: SDMC/Facebook.

This sentiment was shared by John’s friend and fellow Stonehaven & District Motor Club (SDMC) member, Andrew Ritchie, who shared a touching tribute online.

John had been a “cherished member” of the club since the mid-1970s and became a key part of the committee.

He wrote: “It is impossible to sum up John Godsman in a few short words. He was a friend to everyone, a gifted comic, a source of knowledge and experience, someone who knew how to get the best out of people. A true one-off.

“He never seemed to stop, always kept going – whether that was with the task in hand, his cycling, his 10K running or his voluntary work with the Portlethen community ambulance or the Stonehaven Open Air Pool.

“He was always stepping in to help.”

Tributes shared from far and wide for Stonehaven man John Godsman

John was born and raised in Stonehaven where he attended Dunottar School and Mackie Academy.

He started working for oilfield services company Schlumberger in 1980 which took him and his family all over the world for the next 33 years.

Between 1989 and 2002, the family lived in Norway, Libya, France, Russia, Indonesia and Australia.

His daughter, Hilary, said living in so many places together overseas made the family “a tight knit group”.

Young John Godsman
The 67-year-old was raised in Stonehaven and was a dedicated member of the Stonehaven & District Motor Club. Image: SDMC/Facebook.

The Godsmans returned to Stonehaven in 2002 but John continued to travel abroad for work on rotation until he retired from the company after a final stint in Dubai.

Back in his hometown, John set up his own business – Kirktown Engineering – which involved consultancy work and allowed him to help even more people.

Since the news of his death was shared, many of John’s past colleagues from across the world have shared touching messages and memories with his family.

Always running or cycling

When he wasn’t hard at work or spending time with his family, John could be found running or cycling about town.

“He’s known as the man in Stonehaven who waves at everyone when he’s running or cycling around,” Hilary shared.

After he lost one of his school friends to cancer almost nine years ago, he started using his passion for running to fundraise for Friends of Anchor every year.

He also played an active role in his community, including driving the community ambulance in Portlethen or volunteering at Stonehaven Open Air Pool.

John Godsman running in River Ness 10K for Friends of Anchor
John Godsman was a keen runner and cyclist, and active community member. Image: Godsman family/Facebook.

Community man

John continued his involvement with the SDMC after taking a “back seat” while living overseas.

From navigating behind the wheel to organising events, he was a key player in helping the club return to autocross events in the 1970s, facilitating work at the Durris Hill Climb track in the 190s, and, more recently, he got back into helping with the Grampian Forest Rally.

The SDMC added: “Everyone who has now been involved with the Grampian Forest Rally will know how much John has added to the success and pleasure in running the event.”

Scott Begbie: Captivating Fireballs show sense of community burns bright in Stonehaven

 

