Teen crashed into field after taking M-cat at party

A 17-year-old crashed his car into a field in Aberdeenshire just hours after taking the drug M-cat at a party.

Matthew Sim, known as Moir, confessed to police when they responded to a call about his grey Ford Fiesta being seen in a field.

The teenager, who is now 19, was traced nearby the vehicle on the B9170 Barra Castle to Tillycairn road, near Barra.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 10.30pm on January 26 2022.

‘Foolish and reckless decision’

She said: “Police received a call regarding the vehicle in a field at the locus.

“Police attended and traced the accused nearby.

“His pupils appeared dilated and he was slurring his words and making a grinding motion with his jaw.”

Moir identified himself as the driver and officers recovered numerous empty self-seal bags.

Ms Martin said: “The accused stated he had consumed M-cat at a party that morning and had assumed he would be fit to drive.”

Moir, of Saphock Place, Oldmeldrum, pled guilty to driving while unfit through drugs.

‘You were a danger to yourself and everyone else’

Defence agent Jenny Logan said: “He was at a party the night before and had taken something then.

“He understands now it was a stupid and reckless decision.

“He knows he shouldn’t have done it and apologises.

“He now sees the impact it could have had on himself and the larger public.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Moir: “I’m sure you know you took a foolish and reckless decision that day.

“You were a danger to yourself and everyone else. It does sound like you weren’t in control of your car by the end.”

The sheriff fined him £420 and banned him from driving for a year.

