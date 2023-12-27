Teen crashed into field after taking M-cat at party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Teen crashed into field after taking M-cat at party

Matthew Sim, known as Moir, confessed to police when they responded to a call about his grey Ford Fiesta being seen in a field.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A 17-year-old crashed his car into a field in Aberdeenshire just hours after taking the drug M-cat at a party.

Matthew Sim, known as Moir, confessed to police when they responded to a call about his grey Ford Fiesta being seen in a field.

The teenager, who is now 19, was traced nearby the vehicle on the B9170 Barra Castle to Tillycairn road, near Barra.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 10.30pm on January 26 2022.

‘Foolish and reckless decision’

She said: “Police received a call regarding the vehicle in a field at the locus.

“Police attended and traced the accused nearby.

“His pupils appeared dilated and he was slurring his words and making a grinding motion with his jaw.”

Moir identified himself as the driver and officers recovered numerous empty self-seal bags.

Ms Martin said: “The accused stated he had consumed M-cat at a party that morning and had assumed he would be fit to drive.”

Moir, of Saphock Place, Oldmeldrum, pled guilty to driving while unfit through drugs.

‘You were a danger to yourself and everyone else’

Defence agent Jenny Logan said: “He was at a party the night before and had taken something then.

“He understands now it was a stupid and reckless decision.

“He knows he shouldn’t have done it and apologises.

“He now sees the impact it could have had on himself and the larger public.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Moir: “I’m sure you know you took a foolish and reckless decision that day.

“You were a danger to yourself and everyone else. It does sound like you weren’t in control of your car by the end.”

The sheriff fined him £420 and banned him from driving for a year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Jail warning for jealous boyfriend arrested twice in space of hours
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner admits causing horror crash which left him in coma
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man handed unpaid work after rant at neighbour who witnessed bust-up
Lesley Bristow is still waiting for her £30,000 from Craigard Care Ltd who is in administration
Keith carer who won unfair dismissal still waiting for her £30,000 payout
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen man's public sex act wearing just boxers and Rangers shirt
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Knives, needles and drugs among items seized by court security in Inverness and Aberdeen
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Mintlaw wife-killer Wayne Fraser appeals Mississippi conviction
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man who spent a fortnight walking to Inverness arrested after shotgun threat
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Retrial for Alford man accused of historic sexual abuse
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a sick soldier and a million pound council fraud case