Man, 67, dies in hospital after Stonehaven industrial accident

A man has died in hospital after an industrial accident in Stonehaven.

The 67-year-old man was taken to hospital after the incident at business premises on the town’s Broomhill Road on Wednesday.

He died the following day at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A joint investigation has now been launched by police and the Health and Safety Executive into the incident.

Man, 67, dies after being injured at Stonehaven premises

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a 67-year-old man who was injured at premises on Broomhill Road in Stonehaven around 11.20am on Wednesday.

“The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“The man died in hospital on Thursday.

“Inquiries are ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive has been made aware.”