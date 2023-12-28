Major incident off Fraserburgh as two surfers ‘missing’ after getting into trouble in North Sea

A major incident is under way after three surfers got into difficulties off the North Sea coast near Fraserburgh this afternoon.

It is believed that two of the surfers are still missing, with one managing to leave the sea safely.

It took place in the Broadsea area of the Aberdeenshire town.

A source at the scene confirmed the search continues.

Surfers ‘in trouble’

A volunteer from the RNLI said: “We had three surfers in trouble in the water, one of them I believe has managed to be taken out of the water, but there’s still two missing.”

A coastguard spokesman refused to comment on the ongoing incident, saying there are coastguard search teams, lifeboats, police and helicopters involved.

The incident comes on the back of a storm that caused chaos in the north-east. Current temperatures in Fraserburgh are around 5C.