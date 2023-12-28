Meet Stonehaven’s ‘Harley Santa’ who spent Christmas spreading festive cheer on his motorbike

Forget a sleigh – when Santa Claus visits Stonehaven, he speeds down the streets on a Harley Davidson.

Father Christmas swaps his reindeer for a red motorbike every year on Christmas Day – much to the delight of local kids.

Underneath the red suit is 53-year-old Keith Douglas, who, along with his wife Paula, spends around four hours biking around the town handing out 70 bags of sweets to excited youngsters.

Dressed as Santa and an elf, the pair covered over 40 streets this year, starting at Braehead Crescent and finishing at Raedykes.

Self-employed joiner Keith told The Press and Journal: “We woke up one morning and all of our children are grown up and out of the house now.

“We were bored and thought ‘let’s get out for a ride’.

“We were just two middle-aged parents who were bored!

“We want to get people excited and everyone looks forward to seeing us now”.

Stonehaven ‘Harley Santa run’ raises hundreds of pounds for charity

That was in 2020 – and before they knew it, the ‘Harley Santa run’ became an annual tradition.

Now it has raised hundreds of pounds for charity after neighbours insisted on paying them for the kind gesture.

Instead, the couple asked for donations to the Archie Foundation, which supports local sick children.

Paula added: “Given the current climate, we never expected to raise as much as we have.

“It takes us about four hours to go around everywhere.

“We’re hoping to raise a little more.

“We want to thank everyone for their support and wish them a very Merry Christmas”.

Anyone who would like to donate to their fundraiser can do so by clicking the link here.