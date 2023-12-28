Meet Stonehaven’s ‘Harley Santa’ who spent Christmas spreading festive cheer on his motorbike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet Stonehaven’s ‘Harley Santa’ who spent Christmas spreading festive cheer on his motorbike

Keith Douglas and his wife Paula hand out sweets to kids in the town every year.

By Shanay Taylor
Mr and Mrs Douglas on their Harley Santa Run.
Mr and Mrs Douglas on their Harley Santa Run. Image: Keith Douglas.

Forget a sleigh – when Santa Claus visits Stonehaven, he speeds down the streets on a Harley Davidson.

Father Christmas swaps his reindeer for a red motorbike every year on Christmas Day – much to the delight of local kids.

Underneath the red suit is 53-year-old Keith Douglas, who, along with his wife Paula, spends around four hours biking around the town handing out 70 bags of sweets to excited youngsters.

Keith Douglas and his wife Paula on their annual ‘Harley Santa run’ in Stonehaven. Image: Keith Douglas
Keith wears a full Santa suit while out on his bike. Image: Keith Douglas

Dressed as Santa and an elf, the pair covered over 40 streets this year, starting at Braehead Crescent and finishing at Raedykes.

Self-employed joiner Keith told The Press and Journal: “We woke up one morning and all of our children are grown up and out of the house now.

“We were bored and thought ‘let’s get out for a ride’.

“We were just two middle-aged parents who were bored!

“We want to get people excited and everyone looks forward to seeing us now”.

Stonehaven ‘Harley Santa run’ raises hundreds of pounds for charity

That was in 2020 – and before they knew it, the ‘Harley Santa run’ became an annual tradition.

Now it has raised hundreds of pounds for charity after neighbours insisted on paying them for the kind gesture.

Instead, the couple asked for donations to the Archie Foundation, which supports local sick children.

Paula added: “Given the current climate, we never expected to raise as much as we have.

“It takes us about four hours to go around everywhere.

“We’re hoping to raise a little more.

“We want to thank everyone for their support and wish them a very Merry Christmas”.

Anyone who would like to donate to their fundraiser can do so by clicking the link here.

