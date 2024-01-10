‘Fond memories’: Sadness as Peterhead pub to close after more than 50 years

Peterhead’s The Clerkhill Inn is set to close after more than 50 years in business.

The Baylands Crescent pub opened in 1970 and has served thousands of pints over the decades.

January 21 is rumoured to be the venue’s last day of trading.

While staff confirmed the closure is going ahead, they could not confirm the date.

Customers reacted to the news on Facebook.

Ian Mcleman said: “Sad to hear, I have many great memories from the Clerkhill. Back in the day it was one of the best pubs in the town.”

Lee Spriggs, who had his first legal pint in the bar, said: “A lot of time spent there in my younger days surrounded by some unbelievable characters. Sadly quite a few of them are no longer with us.”

A popular place for birthdays and wedding receptions, Carol Ann Main remembered having her wedding dance at the venue 33 years ago, while Sarah Smith reminisced: “Had my engagement party here about 20 years ago.”

Tony Carter recalled: “A place that still used “new pence” on its prices and Bay City Rollers on the music. It was like stepping into a time warp going there.”

‘Fond memories’

Summing up the mood of locals, Scott Morrison posted: “I’ve been to several parties and wedding dances there over the many years, including my own surprise 30th birthday party too.

“Fond memories held by I’m sure hundreds, even thousands of people.”

Next to The Clerkhill Inn is a block of shops, which includes a pharmacy, the Hame Bakery, Ladbrokes and McCall’s.

It comes after The Grange, on West Road in Peterhead, closed its doors for the final time on January 1.

Announcing their decision in November 2023, they said that “ever increasing costs have made the business unsustainable and the pub is not what it was when we first bought it”.

The Clerkhill Inn has been asked for comment.