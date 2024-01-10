Petrofac warned over cancer-causing fume risk on North Sea platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Petrofac warned over cancer-causing fume risk on North Sea platform

These kind of fumes are known to cause lung cancer.

By Andrew Dykes
EnQuest's Kittiwake platform.
A North Sea watchdog has put energy services giant Petrofac on notice after it left workers on the Kittiwake platform at risk of exposure to hazardous fumes.

Health and Safety Executive (HSE) inspectors issued the improvement notice for Petrofac’s failure to suitably risk assess work carried out on the installation.

In particular, HSE took issue with guidance that failed to require ventilation of welding fumes – “a known human carcinogen” capable of causing cancer.

Kittiwake is around 100 miles off Aberdeen. Petrofac is duty holder on the EnQuest-operated platform.

Mixed messages on key documents

HSE found that a live work permit and another key document “conflicted one another”.

There is no suggestionn workers were actually exposed to unventilated fumes.

Petrofac said it took the findings “extremely seriously” and made immediate changes, alongside a third-party review of its processes.

Ventilation crackdown

A safety alert from HSE in 2019 warned of evidence that exposure to any welding fume can cause lung cancer. There was also some evidence linking fumes to kidney cancer.

At that time, the regulator indicated it would be stepping up its expectations of enforcement around ventilation when welding.

A crew change on the Kittiwake platform.
A crew change on the Kittiwake platform. Image: Petrofac.

In Petrofac’s case, HSE found the firm failed to consider the type of welding, the hazardous properties of substances involved, amounts used, duration or information on potential health effects.

A key assessment used outdated legislation for hazard classification, did not identify relevant workplace exposure limits and did not set out suitable measures to control welding fumes, HSE added.

Kittiwake. platform.
Inspectors said a further six risk assessments were reviewed as part of the inspection.

These did not adequately assess the risks and potential for hazardous exposure to employees, the safety regulator said.

Petrofac’s response

A spokewoman for Petrofac said: “The health and safety of our people is of paramount importance to Petrofac and we take any potential risk to this extremely seriously.

“We fully accepted the HSE’s recommendations and made immediate changes to our control of substances hazardous to health processes and procedures. We have also commissioned a holistic review of these by an external third party to ensure our long-term improvement plan is robust and comprehensive.”

Petrofac has until March 1 to address its shortcomings.

20 years of service for Petrofac on Kittiwake

Petrofac has been duty holder on Kittiwake since 2003, serving owner EnQuest since 2014 and Centrica before that.

In 2022 it was awarded a three-year contract renewal for the asset, taking its service there beyond the two-decade mark.

The field itself is no longer producing and had its drilling facilities decommissioned in 2009.

But the platform continues to operate as a production hub for several tie-back fields comprising the Greater Kittiwake Area.

The living quarters have a maximum personnel on board of 79, according to EnQuest.

