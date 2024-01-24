‘I just want him home’: Wife of Newtonhill grandfather trapped in Dubai reveals worry over health

The wife of an Aberdeenshire grandfather trapped in Dubai says she is worried about his “state of health and mind”.

Ian Mackellar, from Newtonhill near Stonehaven, has been detained in the United Arab Emirates after a row with neighbours resulted in him being accused of trespassing.

The 75-year-old complained about New Year’s Eve party noise which reportedly made it impossible for his daughter and granddaughter to sleep.

He was then reported to the police by the neighbours after taking a side-path to confront them – and now Mr Mackellar is not allowed to return to Scotland while the investigation continues.

The Foreign Office has confirmed that it will provide assistance to the Mackellar family.

‘I just want him home’

Now, his wife Carol – speaking to BBC Scotland – said that she is concerned for his “state of health and mind”, revealing that her husband suffers from a heart issue.

Now back home for a doctor’s appointment, she said: “We have no idea when Ian will be allowed to come home. The family are all very distressed.

“I am very worried about his state of health and mind – he’s very stressed, and he’s worried about me.

“He’s such a placid man, he’s a devoted dad and husband.

“We have been married for 49 years and have never really been apart. I just want him home.”

Mrs Mackellar says the trouble he faces was over something “insignificant”.

“The music was like being in a nightclub several doors down, it was bouncing,” she continued.

She said that Ian visited next door for a “neighbour-to-neighbour chat” however some people became “aggressive” which resulted in someone throwing a drink over him.

The family were then notified of the police complaint for trespass two days later.

Dubai can be ‘one-way ticket’

Detained in Dubai is an organisation helping expats in exactly this type of situation.

Lawyer and Detained in Dubai CEO, Radha Stirling, explained that this problem is all too common in the United Arab Emirates.

She said: “It is standard practice in Dubai to pre-emptively file a police report when at risk of being reported.

“The prosecution tends to side with whomever makes the first police report, so if someone is at risk of being reported themselves, they will quickly file against the actual victim.

“This is how people familiar with Dubai justice manipulate the system to their advantage.

“It is commonplace for foreigners to offer financial compensation to their accuser in order to drop the case.

“This is a very sad situation. Nobody would ever imagine that a polite request to turn the music down would result in a travel ban and criminal prosecution.

“Again and again, we are reminded that a simple trip to Dubai can indeed be a one way ticket.”