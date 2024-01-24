‘I just want him home’: Wife of Newtonhill grandfather trapped in Dubai reveals worry over health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I just want him home’: Wife of Newtonhill grandfather trapped in Dubai reveals worry over health

Carol Mackellar says that "the family are all very distressed" as the 75-year-old remains detained in the UAE.

By Graham Fleming
Ian and Carol Mackellar.
Carol Mackellar said that she is worried for Ian's "state of health and mind." Image: BBC Scotland and Detained in Dubai.

The wife of an Aberdeenshire grandfather trapped in Dubai says she is worried about his “state of health and mind”.

Ian Mackellar, from Newtonhill near Stonehaven, has been detained in the United Arab Emirates after a row with neighbours resulted in him being accused of trespassing.

The 75-year-old complained about New Year’s Eve party noise which reportedly made it impossible for his daughter and granddaughter to sleep.

He was then reported to the police by the neighbours after taking a side-path to confront them – and now Mr Mackellar is not allowed to return to Scotland while the investigation continues.

The Foreign Office has confirmed that it will provide assistance to the Mackellar family.

‘I just want him home’

Now, his wife Carol – speaking to BBC Scotland – said that she is concerned for his “state of health and mind”,  revealing that her husband suffers from a heart issue.

Now back home for a doctor’s appointment, she said: “We have no idea when Ian will be allowed to come home. The family are all very distressed.

“I am very worried about his state of health and mind – he’s very stressed, and he’s worried about me.

“He’s such a placid man, he’s a devoted dad and husband.

Ian Mackellar
Ian Mackeller could face time in jail in Dubai. Image: Detained in Dubai

“We have been married for 49 years and have never really been apart. I just want him home.”

Mrs Mackellar says the trouble he faces was over something “insignificant”.

“The music was like being in a nightclub several doors down, it was bouncing,” she continued.

She said that Ian visited next door for a “neighbour-to-neighbour chat” however some people became “aggressive” which resulted in someone throwing a drink over him.

The family were then notified of the police complaint for trespass two days later.

Dubai can be ‘one-way ticket’

Detained in Dubai is an organisation helping expats in exactly this type of situation.

Lawyer and Detained in Dubai CEO, Radha Stirling, explained that this problem is all too common in the United Arab Emirates.

She said: “It is standard practice in Dubai to pre-emptively file a police report when at risk of being reported.

“The prosecution tends to side with whomever makes the first police report, so if someone is at risk of being reported themselves, they will quickly file against the actual victim.

Dubai
Radha Stirling says that Dubai can be a “one way ticket.” Image: Karol Kozlowski/imageBROKER/Shutterstock.

“This is how people familiar with Dubai justice manipulate the system to their advantage.

“It is commonplace for foreigners to offer financial compensation to their accuser in order to drop the case.

“This is a very sad situation. Nobody would ever imagine that a polite request to turn the music down would result in a travel ban and criminal prosecution.

“Again and again, we are reminded that a simple trip to Dubai can indeed be a one way ticket.”

“Get home safe, Ian”: Newtonhill grandfather facing jail time in Dubai after confronting noisy neighbours

