Newtonhill grandfather facing jail time in Dubai after confronting noisy neighbours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Newtonhill grandfather facing jail time in Dubai after confronting noisy neighbours

The 75-year-old was accused of trespassing after visiting neighbours who were playing loud music at a New Year's Eve party.

By Graham Fleming
Ian MacKeller could face time in jail in Dubai. Image: Detained in Dubai
Ian MacKeller could face time in jail in Dubai. Image: Detained in Dubai

An Aberdeenshire grandfather could be jailed in Dubai after confronting noisy neighbours on New Year’s Eve.

Ian MacKeller, from Newtonhill near Stonehaven, was accused of trespassing while complaining of party noise which made it impossible for his young granddaughter to sleep.

The 75-year-old had travelled to the United Arab Emirates to visit his daughter after she started a new job in Dubai, and now he may not be allowed back to Scotland.

It’s understood the hostile encounter started when Mr McKellar messaged his daughter’s neighbours, who were throwing a NYE party, to keep the noise down.

His daughter also needed to be up early to start work at 5am on New Year’s Day.

When the music was played louder, Mr McKellar visited them while carrying his granddaughter to ask again to keep the noise down.

With no answer at the front door, he used a side path to enter the back garden where some party attendees were gathered.

After asking if the party could be moved indoors, Mr McKellar was reportedly pushed to the ground and shouted at.

He claims that drinks were even thrown over him and his granddaughter while attempting to leave.

Newtonhill grandad accused of trespassing

After the troubling event, Mr McKellar intended to file a police report regarding what had happened that night.

However, in an action which apparently common in Dubai, a complaint was speedily launched against him for trespassing.

Punishment for trespass can result in a travel ban and potentially several years in prison.

Mr McKellar and his family have been in contact with West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP, Andrew Bowie, for urgent help.

A spokesman for Mr Bowie’s office said: “Andrew has engaged with the Foreign Office after being contacted by Mr McKellar, and has given details of his case to the relevant minister.

“Andrew’s office are giving Mr McKellar’s family advice and support, and are working to help get him the medical help he needs.”

The Aberdeenshire grandfather has been accused of trespassing.

Efforts ongoing to release Newtonhill grandfather

Detained in Dubai is an organisation which helps expats face with this type of problem.

CEO Radha Stirling – who broke details of the story – is also working to set Mr McKellar free.

She said: “It is standard practice in Dubai to pre-emptively file a police report when at risk of being reported”

“The prosecution tends to side with whomever makes the first police report, so if someone is at risk of being reported themselves, they will quickly file against the actual victim.

“This is how people familiar with Dubai justice manipulate the system to their advantage.

“It is commonplace for foreigners in this situation to offer financial compensation to their accuser in order to drop the case.

This is a very sad situation. Nobody would ever imagine that a polite request to turn the music down would result in a travel ban and criminal prosecution.

“Again and again, we are reminded that a simple trip to Dubai can indeed be a one way ticket. If the case isn’t dropped, Ian will likely end up in prisons notorious for human rights violations, and he simply doesn’t deserve it.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead Sheriff Court
Peterhead paedophile told girl, 14, to skip school then sexually assaulted her
PETERHEAD GENERAL MANAGER DAVE WATSON SHOWS HIS DELIGHT AT WINNING THE HIGHLAND LEAFUE. (D BROWN)
Former football manager mauled by grandson's XL bully dog
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A ?pupil? of one of the most dangerous sexual predators ever investigated by the National Crime Agency has been jailed for 24 years for committing dozens of blackmail and online sex offences. Anthony ?Danny? Burns, 39, worked with notorious online child sex offender Abdul Elahi, who was jailed for 32 years in December 2021 after targeting 2,000 people globally to commit sadistic online abuse Picture shows; Anthony 'Danny' Burns. N/A. Supplied by National Crime Agency Date; Unknown
Jailed sextortionist preyed on victims worldwide including in Aberdeen
Scot Murray was jailed for breaking into a elderly couple's home with a knife. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
Jail for knife-wielding home invader who was overpowered by brave father and son
The lorry involved in the incident.
Three people taken to hospital after lorry and car crash on A96 near Huntly
Outside of Ellon Academy.
Ellon Academy maths teacher dies on day of exam leaving pupils and staff 'devastated'
Eric Cantona pictured next to Aberdeen's Music Hall.
Manchester United hero Eric Cantona set to play Aberdeen Music Hall
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo enjoy a Christmas together in Aberdeen.
Georgia Toffolo opens up on 'amazing' relationship with BrewDog's James Watt
Storm Jocelyn will hit the coastal areas of the north of Scotland.
Storm Jocelyn: All trains cancelled from tonight into tomorrow
Aberdeen City Council tenant Karolina Osinska has been left without a toilet, sink or shower following a bathroom repair blunder. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen mum paying for council flat with no toilet for more than a month…