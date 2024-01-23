Newtonhill grandfather facing jail time in Dubai after confronting noisy neighbours

An Aberdeenshire grandfather could be jailed in Dubai after confronting noisy neighbours on New Year’s Eve.

Ian MacKeller, from Newtonhill near Stonehaven, was accused of trespassing while complaining of party noise which made it impossible for his young granddaughter to sleep.

The 75-year-old had travelled to the United Arab Emirates to visit his daughter after she started a new job in Dubai, and now he may not be allowed back to Scotland.

It’s understood the hostile encounter started when Mr McKellar messaged his daughter’s neighbours, who were throwing a NYE party, to keep the noise down.

His daughter also needed to be up early to start work at 5am on New Year’s Day.

When the music was played louder, Mr McKellar visited them while carrying his granddaughter to ask again to keep the noise down.

With no answer at the front door, he used a side path to enter the back garden where some party attendees were gathered.

After asking if the party could be moved indoors, Mr McKellar was reportedly pushed to the ground and shouted at.

He claims that drinks were even thrown over him and his granddaughter while attempting to leave.

Newtonhill grandad accused of trespassing

After the troubling event, Mr McKellar intended to file a police report regarding what had happened that night.

However, in an action which apparently common in Dubai, a complaint was speedily launched against him for trespassing.

Punishment for trespass can result in a travel ban and potentially several years in prison.

Mr McKellar and his family have been in contact with West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP, Andrew Bowie, for urgent help.

A spokesman for Mr Bowie’s office said: “Andrew has engaged with the Foreign Office after being contacted by Mr McKellar, and has given details of his case to the relevant minister.

“Andrew’s office are giving Mr McKellar’s family advice and support, and are working to help get him the medical help he needs.”

Efforts ongoing to release Newtonhill grandfather

Detained in Dubai is an organisation which helps expats face with this type of problem.

CEO Radha Stirling – who broke details of the story – is also working to set Mr McKellar free.

She said: “It is standard practice in Dubai to pre-emptively file a police report when at risk of being reported”

“The prosecution tends to side with whomever makes the first police report, so if someone is at risk of being reported themselves, they will quickly file against the actual victim.

“This is how people familiar with Dubai justice manipulate the system to their advantage.

“It is commonplace for foreigners in this situation to offer financial compensation to their accuser in order to drop the case.

This is a very sad situation. Nobody would ever imagine that a polite request to turn the music down would result in a travel ban and criminal prosecution.

“Again and again, we are reminded that a simple trip to Dubai can indeed be a one way ticket. If the case isn’t dropped, Ian will likely end up in prisons notorious for human rights violations, and he simply doesn’t deserve it.”