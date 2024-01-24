Up Helly Aa: Meet this year’s Guizer Jarl who will lead the first-ever female-participating squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Up Helly Aa: Meet this year’s Guizer Jarl who will lead the first-ever female-participating squad

Richard Moar, an engineer from Shetland, is this year's Guizer Jarl.

By Ross Hempseed
Up Helly Aa: Richard Moar with his family.
Moar family (left to right) Back row - Finley Moar, 13, Kennedy Moar, 21. Front row - Jenna, 16, who will become one of the first women to join the Jarl Squad, dad and Guizer Jarl Richard, mum Marie, Bethany Moar 19. Image: Dave Donaldson/ Magnus News.

This year’s Up Helly Aa in Shetland will be a special one.

For the very first time, women will take part in the Jarl squad alongside this year’s Guizer Jarl, Richard Moar – a man who has waited a long time for his big moment.

Mr Moar has been obsessed with the annual fire festival since he was five years old, first participating in 1990 at age 14 as a fiddlebox carrier.

The 47-year-old was eventually elected to the Up Helly Aa Jarl committee in 2008 and thus began the long wait for his turn to step into the iconic role.

The 2024 Guizer Jarl squad will be ground-breaking for the festival as Mr Moar intends to have his daughter and three nieces take part.

It will be the first time in Up Helly Aa’s more than 150-year history that females will join the Jarl squad – a truly historic moment.

Mr Moar’s squad, known locally as the “Home Furnishing Squad”, will also contain descendants from the original 1965 squad.

Guizer Jarl Richard Moar in costume. Image: Dave Donaldson/ Magnus News.

Mr Moar has participated in many festivals over the decades but missed three years in a row when in Edinburgh for university. The only time he was homesick was when Up Helly Aa was on.

He said: “Every year is a highlight, every year is different. You do everything you can to make it work for the Jarl.

“We’ve had some real good fun and some difficult decisions to make, but what we do is for the best of the festival to keep it a success.”

‘It’s been a long time coming’

In the lead-up to the day, Mr Moar is excited to see all the squads in their costumes, designed and created especially for the event.

He says countless hours have gone into making each costume, with around 95%  handcrafted by proud Shetlanders.

Mr Moar expects the day to fly by with so much going on.

Having been part of a squad for many years, he loves to see the “sheer excitement” among the crowds.

Richard Moar, with his wife, Marie, whose father was Guizer Jarl at Up Helly Aa 1982.
Richard Moar, with his wife, Marie, whose father was Guizer Jarl back in 1982. Image: Dave Donaldson/ Magnus News.

Mr Moar’s father-in-law, Kenny Crossan, was Guizer Jarl in 1982 and has impacted his approach to his upcoming role.

He said: “The character I will be portraying will be the son-in-law of Haakon Haakonsson that Kenny portrayed in 1982 so we have a couple of references to Kenny’s suit in our own suits.”

When Mr Moar joined the committee, he was due to become Jarl in 2022, forty years after his father-in-law, but the pandemic pushed everyone back two years.

His squad has 31 family members from Shetland, London and Norway.

Up Helly Aa 2024 will feature women in the Jarl squad for the first time

What’s special about this year is Mr Moar’ Jarl Squad will be the first in the festival’s history to feature women, following a rule change last year.

Mr Moar will be joined by his 16-year-old daughter Jenna and three of his nieces.

He said: “The squad that we started with 10 years ago was 90% set, so we didn’t have the capacity to take a huge quantity of folk.

“I offered my two daughters to come out – one said yes, the other said no, and then I also invited in my nieces, so it’s really the nearest and dearest family.”

Moar family (left to right) Back row – Finley Moar, 13, Kennedy Moar, 21. Front row – Jenna, 16, dad and Guizer Jarl Richard, mum Marie, Bethany Moar 19. Image: Dave Donaldson/ Magnus News.

His daughter, Jenna, said “it’s been a long time coming” to take part and is looking forward to the evening torchlight procession.

She said: “It’s quite a historic moment in time and it’s really special having dad as the Guizer Jarl and being in of his squad this year.

“When dad ask me, I thought about how it’s a once-on-a-lifetime opportunity to have your dad as the Guizer Jarl.

“If I didn’t do it I might have regrets, and then if I did do it you’d enjoy the night surrounded by family and friends.”

Up Helly Aa can be a gruelling day for the Jarl, so Mr Moar plans to immediately “rest and recover” after the festival.

Following a busy year planning, Mr Moar wants to jet off to New York for the Tartan Day Parade in April.

He still plays an important role in next year’s festival as the marshal assisting 2025 Guizer Jarl, Calum Grains.

Up Helly Aa: What is the history of Lerwick’s biggest fire festival?

Conversation