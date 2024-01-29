Bridge of Dee Asda evacuated as police responded to ‘concern’ call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridge of Dee Asda evacuated as police responded to ‘concern’ call

Emergency services attended the Garthdee Road shop at the weekend after concerns were raised for a person within the supermarket.

By Graham Fleming
ASDA Bridge of Dee
The Bridge of Dee store was closed to customers for a brief time on Saturday. Image: Derek Ironside/ Newsline Media.

ASDA’s Bridge of Dee superstore was closed to shoppers at the weekend as police responded to a ‘concern call’ within the supermarket.

The 24-hour store in Garthdee was temporarily locked down on Saturday after police were alerted to a person requiring medical attention.

Officers attended the “concern for person” call at around 5.30pm.

ASDA Bridge of Dee.
Police responded to a “concern for person” call within the store. Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Shoppers were unable to enter the store for a short time as police handled the incident.

Cops also confirmed they helped an individual to get medical attention afterwards.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.25pm on Saturday January 27, police were called to assist with a concern for person call at a shop in the Garthdee Road area of Aberdeen.

“The individual involved was conveyed to receive medical support.”

ASDA was also approached regarding the incident, but did not have any further comment.

