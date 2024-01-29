Bridge of Dee Asda evacuated as police responded to ‘concern’ call

ASDA’s Bridge of Dee superstore was closed to shoppers at the weekend as police responded to a ‘concern call’ within the supermarket.

The 24-hour store in Garthdee was temporarily locked down on Saturday after police were alerted to a person requiring medical attention.

Officers attended the “concern for person” call at around 5.30pm.

Shoppers were unable to enter the store for a short time as police handled the incident.

Cops also confirmed they helped an individual to get medical attention afterwards.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.25pm on Saturday January 27, police were called to assist with a concern for person call at a shop in the Garthdee Road area of Aberdeen.

“The individual involved was conveyed to receive medical support.”

ASDA was also approached regarding the incident, but did not have any further comment.