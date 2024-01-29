Aberdeenshire entrepreneur to clean up with new Inverurie car wash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire entrepreneur to clean up with new Inverurie car wash

Ilim Tanyeli also owns a restaurant in the Garioch town and a kebab shop in Huntly.

By Kelly Wilson
Ilim Tanyeli is opening a new hand car wash in Inverurie's Church Terrace. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson
Ilim Tanyeli is opening a new hand car wash in Inverurie's Church Terrace. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson

An Aberdeenshire entrepreneur is to open a new car wash in Inverurie.

Ilim Tanyeli is investing a five-figure sum in his new business venture which he said can accommodate up to 50 cars.

The 34-year-old has bought the old Novus building in the town’s Church Terrace and is currently renovating the property.

He hopes to have all the new equipment installed in time for opening at the end of next month.

Five new jobs created

Elim’s Hand Car Wash will offer a number of services including valet and detailing service.

He said: “It’s a massive yard. The capacity could be 40 to 50 cars easy.

“At the moment I’m busy getting it ready for opening and all the equipment in place.”

Ilim, an Aberdeen University economics graduate, was previously franchise owner of Waves hand car wash in the car park of Tesco in Inverurie.

He left there six months ago and is now looking forward to starting up his new venture.

Positive community reaction

Five members of staff who previously worked at Waves will join Ilim at the new car wash.

He said: “The opportunity to get the premises came up before Christmas and I took it.

“The reaction has been good so far.

“I’ve got my customers from the old car wash and looking forward to getting going.

“There’s been lots of people asking when I’m opening.”

Expanding his business

The dad-of-two already owns Elim’s Bar & Grill in Inverurie and Elim’s Kebab Shop in Huntly.

He admits it’s a daunting time to open a new business but is confident he can make it work.

Ilim, who employs 15 people across his three businesses, said: “I’m really pleased to be expanding the business but obviously that comes with problems as well.

“You just need to put your head down and get on with it. If you start to think about the problems then that’s when you get stressed.”

