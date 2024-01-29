Aberdeenshire entrepreneur to clean up with new Inverurie car wash

An Aberdeenshire entrepreneur is to open a new car wash in Inverurie.

Ilim Tanyeli is investing a five-figure sum in his new business venture which he said can accommodate up to 50 cars.

The 34-year-old has bought the old Novus building in the town’s Church Terrace and is currently renovating the property.

He hopes to have all the new equipment installed in time for opening at the end of next month.

Five new jobs created

Elim’s Hand Car Wash will offer a number of services including valet and detailing service.

He said: “It’s a massive yard. The capacity could be 40 to 50 cars easy.

“At the moment I’m busy getting it ready for opening and all the equipment in place.”

Ilim, an Aberdeen University economics graduate, was previously franchise owner of Waves hand car wash in the car park of Tesco in Inverurie.

He left there six months ago and is now looking forward to starting up his new venture.

Positive community reaction

Five members of staff who previously worked at Waves will join Ilim at the new car wash.

He said: “The opportunity to get the premises came up before Christmas and I took it.

“The reaction has been good so far.

“I’ve got my customers from the old car wash and looking forward to getting going.

“There’s been lots of people asking when I’m opening.”

Expanding his business

The dad-of-two already owns Elim’s Bar & Grill in Inverurie and Elim’s Kebab Shop in Huntly.

He admits it’s a daunting time to open a new business but is confident he can make it work.

Ilim, who employs 15 people across his three businesses, said: “I’m really pleased to be expanding the business but obviously that comes with problems as well.

“You just need to put your head down and get on with it. If you start to think about the problems then that’s when you get stressed.”