Man arrested following ‘disturbance’ on Peterhead street

A man has been arrested following a disturbance in Peterhead.

Police were called to Waterside Road in the town earlier today due to a man “causing a disturbance”.

Officers said the incident was contained but asked members of the public to stay away.

The road was also closed.

Customers in the Asda car park, on nearby Longside Road, reported seeing the incident unfold in a construction site.

Witnesses have said a man appeared to be having a “stand off” with officers.

This evening, Police Scotland confirmed the incident had concluded.

A statement said: “A 37-year-old man has been arrested following a disturbance in Waterside Road, Peterhead, this evening.

“There are no injuries and the road has now reopened.”