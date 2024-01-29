BREAKING: Seven crews tackle house fire in Aberdeen

Emergency services are tackling a house fire in the Hilton area of Aberdeen.

Police and fire crews received a call to attend the property on Back Hilton Road just before 6pm today.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 5.58pm on Monday, 29 January to reports of a dwelling fire on Back Hilton Road, Aberdeen.

“Operations control mobilised seven fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where crews remain in attendance.”

Several properties evacuated following Hilton fire

Police have been evacuating properties in the area.

A spokesperson said “The road is currently closed to traffic from the junction at Ashgrove Road and Cattofield Terrace and we would ask people to avoid the area.

“Neighbouring properties have been evacuated.

“Residents in surrounding area asked to keep windows and doors closed wherever possible.”