Aberdeen fined £1700 for snowball-throwing fans in Helsinki

Aberdeen have reportedly been hit with a fine of £1700 from UEFA for the snowball-throwing incident in Helsinki this season.

The Dons drew 2-2 with HJK in late November at the Bolt Arena, coming back from 2-0 of their UEFA Conference League group tie.

With play halted to clear snow from the pitch in the second half, travelling fans in Finland fired snowballs on to the pitch, prompting a warning from the public address system that the game would stop if the snowballs didn’t.

Aberdeen bowed out of Group G in the end with six points from six games, finishing behind PAOK from Greece and Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt, who they beat 2-0 last month to finish third, ahead of Helsinki.

‘Throwing of objects’ costly to Dons

Reports in the Daily Record say, in UEFA’s latest round of decisions from disciplinary meetings, Aberdeen’s punishment is a a €2,000 (£1.7k) fine for the “throwing of objects”.

Scottish champions Celtic, meanwhile, have been hit with a €5,000 (£4.2k) fine for what is described as an “invasion of the field of play” within their home 2-1 Champions League victory against Feyenoord, with the Dutch club’s bill coming to €16,500 (£14k), also for “throwing of objects”.

Celtic’s victory over Feyenoord was their only win, as they finished bottom of Group E behind Atletico Madrid, Lazio and the Dutch club.