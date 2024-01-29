Aberdeen fined £1700 for snowball-throwing fans in Helsinki

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fined £1700 for snowball-throwing fans in Helsinki

The Dons and Celtic learn their punishments from UEFA after incidents in European ties this season.

By Paul Chalk
A tractor clears snow off the pitch during a delay in the second half at the Bolt Arena. Image: SNS
A tractor clears snow off the pitch during a delay in the second half at the Bolt Arena. Image: SNS

Aberdeen have reportedly been hit with a fine of £1700 from UEFA for the snowball-throwing incident in Helsinki this season.

The Dons drew 2-2 with HJK in late November at the Bolt Arena, coming back from 2-0 of their UEFA Conference League group tie.

With play halted to clear snow from the pitch in the second half, travelling fans in Finland fired snowballs on to the pitch, prompting a warning from the public address system that the game would stop if the snowballs didn’t.

Aberdeen bowed out of Group G in the end with six points from six games, finishing behind PAOK from Greece and Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt, who they beat 2-0 last month to finish third, ahead of Helsinki.

‘Throwing of objects’ costly to Dons

Reports in the Daily Record say, in UEFA’s latest round of decisions from disciplinary meetings, Aberdeen’s punishment is a a €2,000 (£1.7k) fine for the “throwing of objects”.

Scottish champions Celtic, meanwhile, have been hit with a €5,000 (£4.2k) fine for what is described as an “invasion of the field of play” within their home 2-1 Champions League victory against Feyenoord, with the Dutch club’s bill coming to €16,500 (£14k), also for “throwing of objects”.

Celtic’s victory over Feyenoord was their only win, as they finished bottom of Group E behind Atletico Madrid, Lazio and the Dutch club.

