Pair charged after spate of thefts in St Cyrus

A man and woman have been charged following a spate of thefts in St Cyrus.

The 21-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were arrested following a number of incidents reported to the police which took place in the early hours of Sunday morning, January 28.

The pair are charged in connection with the alleged theft of a car from Long Row, along with several other thefts and attempted thefts from vehicles at Mercury Terrace, Dowry Crescent and Station Road.

Police Scotland said enquiries are ongoing to track down two other men in connection with the incidents.

Detective Constable Jake Balderson said: “We know that acquisitive crime such as having your car or personal items taken can have a real impact on victims.

“This type of behaviour has no place in our communities and we are committed to disrupting and reducing this criminality.”

DC Balderson added that anyone with information or concerns should contact Police Scotland on 101. They can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The pair are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.