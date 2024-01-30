Laughing Huntly predator given extra time behind bars for prison sex act

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Laughing Huntly predator given extra time behind bars for prison sex act

James Murison, who grabbed a paper girl off the street and tried to rape her, has continued to commit sex offences while locked up.

By Gordon Currie
A dangerous predator who abducted a Huntly paper girl to try to rape her has been convicted of performing a sex act in front of warders at Perth Prison.

James Murison was already subject to a lifelong restriction order when he carried out the solo sex act in front of male and female prison officers.

Perth Sheriff Court was told Murison brazenly laughed and continued in front of the shocked staff in the prison on August 8 last year.

Murison, 61, admitted “intentionally engaging in sexual activity in the presence of three prison officers” in the maximum security jail.

Laughing offender

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie told the court: “The officers were carrying out morning checks and reached the accused’s cell.

“They pulled down the hatch and observed him acting in this manner.

“He was laughing at the same time.

“He refused to put his clothes back on.”

Solicitor Mike Tavendale, defending, said: “His record is self-explanatory.

“There is very little I can say, given the circumstances.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist added four months to Murison’s sentence.

Continued sexual offending

Murison was originally jailed in 2007 for abduction and attempted rape of a 14-year-old girl, who was delivering papers near his home in Huntly.

He trussed up the child victim and assaulted her before police arrived to free her when neighbours reported hearing screams.

Since being locked up, Murison has paraded around naked in jail, indecently assaulted a woman officer and exposed himself and masturbated.

Since his original conviction, a  judge at the High Court in Edinburgh has imposed an Order for Lifelong Restriction on Murison.

Murison was told any future release would depend on the view parole authorities took of the risk he posed to public safety.

A report prepared on the former painter had concluded he posed a high risk.