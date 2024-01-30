Another weather warning issued for the north of Scotland

Strong winds may lead to flooding in parts of the north-east and the Highlands and Islands tomorrow.

A yellow wind warning is in place from 5am until 7pm on Wednesday night.

Those high winds may lead to flooding in coastal areas along the west coast and in the northern Highlands, as well as Shetland and Orkney.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) said: “Strong winds will cause some coastal surge and large waves. Spray and wave overtopping is likely along coastlines.”

In all there are nine flood alert warnings in place, for Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran, Caithness and Sutherland, Dumfries and Galloway, Orkney, Shetland, Skye and Lochaber, Wester Ross and the Western Isles.

There are two Met Office yellow warnings issued for January 31, with the other one running between 9am and 5pm.

The alert that lasts for 14 hours covers most of the north east, Moray, Inverness and the northern Highlands, all of Orkney and Shetland and most of the Western Isles.

The one that lasts for eight hours covers the remainder of the region, including Fort William and Oban.

‘May cause some disruption’

According to the Met Office, the strong winds “may cause some disruption”, including the slight chance of some damage to buildings, including tiles being blown from roofs, and power cuts, which has the potential to affect mobile phone coverage.

The national weather service also said there is a small chance of:

“injuries and danger to life” could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto seafronts, coastal roads and properties.

“injuries and danger” to life from flying debris

longer journey times or cancellations, with road, air and ferry services being affected

some roads and bridges could be forced to close.

It has been a rocky start to the year for the north and north-east with Storm Jocelyn forcing school closures, power cuts and travel disruption, which included ScotRail suspending all of its services nationwide.

Prior to Storm Jocelyn, the region was hit by heavy snowfall during the middle of the month, which led to heavy snowfall across large parts of the country, with disruption to travel and schools being forced to shut.