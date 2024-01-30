Another weather warning issued for the north of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Another weather warning issued for the north of Scotland

The alert for strong winds comes into force at 5am tomorrow morning.

By Chris Cromar
Tree down on North Anderson Drive.
A tree fell on North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen during strong winds last week. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Strong winds may lead to flooding in parts of the north-east and the Highlands and Islands tomorrow.

A yellow wind warning is in place from 5am until 7pm on Wednesday night.

Those high winds may lead to flooding in coastal areas along the west coast and in the northern Highlands, as well as Shetland and Orkney.

Map with areas that could be affected by flooding.
High winds could lead to flooding in coastal areas, according to SEPA. Image: Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) said: “Strong winds will cause some coastal surge and large waves. Spray and wave overtopping is likely along coastlines.”

In all there are nine flood alert warnings in place, for Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran, Caithness and Sutherland, Dumfries and Galloway, Orkney, Shetland, Skye and Lochaber, Wester Ross and the Western Isles.

Yellow weather warning map.
The whole of the north and north-east are covered by the weather warning. Image: Met Office.

There are two Met Office yellow warnings issued for January 31, with the other one running between 9am and 5pm.

The alert that lasts for 14 hours covers most of the north east, Moray, Inverness and the northern Highlands, all of Orkney and Shetland and most of the Western Isles.

The one that lasts for eight hours covers the remainder of the region, including Fort William and Oban.

‘May cause some disruption’

According to the Met Office, the strong winds “may cause some disruption”, including the slight chance of some damage to buildings, including tiles being blown from roofs, and power cuts, which has the potential to affect mobile phone coverage.

The national weather service also said there is a small chance of:

  • “injuries and danger to life” could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto seafronts, coastal roads and properties.
  • “injuries and danger” to life from flying debris
  • longer journey times or cancellations, with road, air and ferry services being affected
  • some roads and bridges could be forced to close.
Little girl standing in snow.
A little girl enjoys the snow in Aberdeen during mid-January’s wintry weather. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

It has been a rocky start to the year for the north and north-east with Storm Jocelyn forcing school closures, power cuts and travel disruption, which included ScotRail suspending all of its services nationwide.

Prior to Storm Jocelyn, the region was hit by heavy snowfall during the middle of the month, which led to heavy snowfall across large parts of the country, with disruption to travel and schools being forced to shut.

