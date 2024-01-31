Passerby ‘almost hit’ by plank blown from Esslemont and Macintosh roof as wind causes chaos

Emergency services have been called to Aberdeen city centre after debris was blown from the roof of a former department store amid wild winds.

The incident took place just after 2pm, as gales battered the city.

A plank was dislodged from the upper storeys of the Esslemont Bar and Restaurant, which have lain unused since Esslemont and Macintosh closed 17 years ago.

A passerby described the lump of wood almost striking a passerby as it crashed to the ground.

Two fire engines and a police unit were sent to the scene.

The road, which was closed for nearly an hour, reopened just before 3pm.

Firefighters called ‘to make building safe’ again

A fire service spokesman said that they checked the roof to make sure it was safe.

He said: “We received a call just after 2pm and sent two appliances to the scene.

“Our job was to make the building safe and to remove the wood plank.

“We left the scene just before 3pm.”

No injures following Union Street incident

Police have confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We were made aware of debris blown off the roof of a building on Union Street.

“No one has been injured and the road was closed to allow emergency services access to examine the building.

“It has since reopened.”

The incident comes amid renewed efforts to find a use for the abandoned upper floors along Aberdeen’s struggling Granite Mile.