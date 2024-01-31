Passerby ‘almost hit’ by plank blown from Esslemont and Macintosh roof as wind causes chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Passerby ‘almost hit’ by plank blown from Esslemont and Macintosh roof as wind causes chaos

Union Street was closed after debris was sent flying down onto the Granite Mile.

By Alberto Lejarraga
To go with story by Alberto Molina. union street incident Picture shows; aberdeen union street firefighters. aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 31/01/2024
To go with story by Alberto Molina. union street incident Picture shows; aberdeen union street firefighters. aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 31/01/2024

Emergency services have been called to Aberdeen city centre after debris was blown from the roof of a former department store amid wild winds.

The incident took place just after 2pm, as gales battered the city.

A plank was dislodged from the upper storeys of the Esslemont Bar and Restaurant, which have lain unused since Esslemont and Macintosh closed 17 years ago.

A passerby described the lump of wood almost striking a passerby as it crashed to the ground.

Two fire engines and a police unit were sent to the scene.

The road, which was closed for nearly an hour, reopened just before 3pm.

Firefighters removing the wood plank. Image: DC/Thomson

Firefighters called ‘to make building safe’ again

A fire service spokesman said that they checked the roof to make sure it was safe.

He said: “We received a call just after 2pm and sent two appliances to the scene.

“Our job was to make the building safe and to remove the wood plank.

“We left the scene just before 3pm.”

No injures following Union Street incident

Police have confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We were made aware of debris blown off the roof of a building on Union Street.

Police and firefighters were called to attend the incident at Union Street. Image: Katherine Ferries

“No one has been injured and the road was closed to allow emergency services access to examine the building.

“It has since reopened.”

The incident comes amid renewed efforts to find a use for the abandoned upper floors along Aberdeen’s struggling Granite Mile.

Union Street: How will Aberdeen fill the upper floors of the Granite Mile?

