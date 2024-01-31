Highland Council housing rents seeing biggest hike in years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Council housing rents seeing biggest hike in years

The local authority said increased costs have forced them to impose a 7.95% rise

By Bailey Moreton
Members of Highland Council's housing committee agreed a 4% rent increase. Image: Jason Hedges
Highland Council is hiking up rents by 7.95% for people living in council houses.

For the average tenant, that will mean their rent will jump from £83.17 per week to £89.85 per week in 2024.

The increase of around £6.68 per week is being described as the biggest in years as the local authority grapples with higher costs.

Housing and Property committee chairwoman, Councillor Glynis Sinclair said in a statement: “The committee was faced with a very difficult set of circumstances in considering council house rents for next year.

Housing and Property Committee Chair, Cllr Glynis Sinclair said council was dealing “with a very difficult set of circumstances.”  Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Members carefully considered the affordability impacts for individuals when setting rents for 2024/25 and balanced that against the impact of cost inflation, loan borrowing charges and the continuing need to fund future investment in council housing.”

Last year, the council faced a £49 million budget gap.

7.95% rent increase biggest in years

The Scottish Government implemented rules that capped rent increases for private landlords to 3% are still in place in Scotland. The government is lifting those on April 1.

Highland Council is applying the increase to all types of council-run housing. This includes Gypsy/Traveller site pitches.

Councillor Sinclair added: “We have listened to feedback from our tenants and feel that the 7.95% increase agreed is necessary in order to deliver services to tenants and invest in our housing stock.”

Last year, the council approved a 4% increase in rents. That costs the average council tenant an extra £3.20 per week. Council warned at the time that the below-inflation increase would mean some repairs to units would be delayed.

Back in 2022, the council upped rents by 1%, adding 79p to the average cost of £79.25.

