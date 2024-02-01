Original 106 takes top spot in north-east

Original 106 reaches a major milestone as official listening figures released today show that it’s firmly the market leader in the north east of Scotland.

The station, which broadcasts from Marischal Square in the heart of Aberdeen, now has a market share of 15.2% according to RAJAR (Radio Joint Audience Research).

The figures put Original 106 ahead of local commercial brands and national networks.

They also show that on average people who tune into the station listen significantly longer, with an average time of 12.1 hours a day, an industry-leading number.

Group head of presentation Robin Galloway commented: “This is a great set of figures for Original 106 and I’m particularly delighted a relatively new radio player, DC Thomson, has invested heavily in local content – and been rewarded.

“Original 106 is now market leader in the north-east, putting us ahead of heritage commercial brands and national networks. In some measures, enjoying double the time spent listening to that of our rivals.

“Our listeners and advertisers clearly love our trend bucking, local mantra of ‘Live From Aberdeen’.”

Owned by DC Thomson, Original 106 appeals to an adult audience with a wide selection of hits from the 80s through to today.

Original 106 presenters, including breakfast show hosts Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh, keep the north-east entertained and up to date with everything relevant to life in the area.

That includes hourly bulletins, with news from the Press and Journal newsroom, that have the finger on the pulse of local issues, sport, and business developments.

Original 106 is available on FM, DAB, app and smart-speaker.