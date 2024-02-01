Aberdeen coffee shop venturing into catering from Carmine’s restaurant after £115k revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen coffee shop venturing into catering from Carmine’s restaurant after £115k revamp

The former Italian restaurant has received a new lease of life as a "dark kitchen".

By Ben Hendry
Erin McDonnell and John Wigglesworth outside the old Carmine's restaurant on Union Terrace. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Erin McDonnell and John Wigglesworth outside the old Carmine's restaurant on Union Terrace. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

When cosy Italian restaurant Carmine’s closed last January, it was the end of an era for Aberdeen.

Jessica and Carmine Scarpellino decided to call it a day after serving generations of diners hearty continental fare for 34 years at the Union Terrace institution.

However, the Common Sense coffee shop across the road has since spent £115,000 bringing it back to life as the heart of its catering business.

The humble Italian diner served generations of Aberdonians. Image: DC Thomson

It’s now a “dark kitchen”, meaning it sells meals only through delivery and for sale in the adjacent pavilion.

Common Sense owners, Celera, say they opted to transform the unit to cut down on their food miles – and inject life into the struggling city centre.

And the fledgling catering operation is already proving a hit with some high-profile clients.

The unit is conveniently located across from Common Sense in the Union Terrace Gardens paviion at Rosemount. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 

Why turn Carmine’s into Common Sense ‘dark kitchen’?

The food cooked up in the former restaurant is usually for events at Common Sense and corporate catering elsewhere in the centre.

John Wigglesworth, director of Celera, said basing it across from his coffee shop was “common sense”.

Catering organiser Erin McDonnell and John outside the old Carmine’s restaurant on Union Terrace. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 

He added: “Step by step we are introducing businesses that support the city centre.

“We work hard to be able to invest in new ventures that are about the community, people living and working in the city centre.”

After getting the keys, Celera carried out a “complete refurbishment”, creating “several jobs”.

How did Common Sense Catering begin?

John explained that the local business had been trying out catering across 2023, and found it “worked very well”.

He said the location gives them the edge over competitors based outside the city, when most events are “within half a mile” of the kitchen.

Ready for another delivery… Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 

John added: “This shows what can be done in the city centre with the right planning, effort and energy.”

Should more businesses be based in Aberdeen city centre? Let us know in our comments section below

Is it a success?

Since launching in recent months, Common Sense Catering has served more than 75 events.

The nearby Fennex software firm and accountants Deloitte have both praised the service.

The future of Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. George Street at its junction with Charles Street. Picture shows; George Street at its junction with Charles Street.. George Street at its junction with Charles Street.. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Thugs ordered to pay £3,000 to victim of savage Aberdeen street attack
Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh
Original 106 takes top spot in north-east
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with an ambulance outside
'Data breach' reported to watchdog after 'fake hospital doctor' arrest
Person being rescued from top floor of flat on Back Hilton Road
Hilton fire: Residents of burning flat tell of desperate attempts to flee fire and…
Councillor Anne Stirling says Aberdeenshire Council has "no agenda" to close leisure facilities including Turriff Swimming Pool. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Council pledges not to close ANY Aberdeenshire pools or libraries despite need to save…
Colin Blackhall was found guilty of three charges of sexual assault. Image: Facebook.
Potato farmer found guilty of sexually assaulting female workers
To go with story by Alberto Molina. union street incident Picture shows; aberdeen union street firefighters. aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 31/01/2024
Passerby 'almost hit' by plank blown from Esslemont and Macintosh roof as wind causes…
Stonemason Slesser Troup of Premnay.
King of the castle: The life of Premnay master stonemason Slesser Troup
Upperkirkgate packed with visitors during last year's Spectra festival.
ALL road closures for Aberdeen's Spectra festival as preparation work begins
The tattoo parlour plans have been approved by the council.
Approved: Tattoo parlour to open in former west end church as 'nimby' fears about…

Conversation