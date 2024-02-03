‘Hollywood comes to Fraserburgh’: North east town plays starring role in TV series ‘Masters of the Air’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Hollywood comes to Fraserburgh’: North east town plays starring role in TV series ‘Masters of the Air’

The north east coast features in the second episode of the star-studded production

By Alberto Lejarraga
Masters of the Air shows the emergency landing of a B17 at Fraserburgh in 1943. Image: Masters of the Air.
Masters of the Air shows the emergency landing of a B17 at Fraserburgh in 1943. Image: Masters of the Air.

Fraserburgh has played a starring role in the new Apple TV series ‘Masters of the Air’.

Premiering on January 26, the second episode of the major Steven Spielberg-Tom Hanks production took a visit to the Aberdeenshire town in spectacular style.

The north east coast emerges at around 38 minutes in, where an emergency landing of a U.S. Airforce aircraft of the 100th Bomb Group take place.

The historical moment took place after the ‘Bloody Hundredth’ made their way back to British land after bombing Norway on July 24, 1943.

Although the coast looks real, it is in fact recreated by computer-generated imagery.

The historical emergency landing at Fraserburgh is shown during the second episode of Masters of the Air. Image: Masters of the Air.

History behind Fraserburgh’s Masters of the Air episode

Based on the non-fiction book by Donald L. Miller, Masters of the Air tells the true story of an American bomber squadron in Word War II who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep.

It follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group – the ‘Bloody Hundredth’ – as they conduct bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and the sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air.

The star-studded series features actors including Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan and Austin Butler.

RAF Peterhead Heritage Society took to social media to explain the importance of these scenes – describing the episode as “Hollywood coming to Fraserburgh”.

The group explained: “On 24 July 1943, 60 plus B17s took off from Thorpe Abbott, near Diss in Norfolk, to bomb the submarine pens in Trondheim, Norway, during a daylight raid.

Masters of the Air publicity poster. Image: Apple TV

“Encountering heavy, accurate flak over the target it was bombed and the 100th BG made it way home.

“However, the B17 ‘Wild Cargo’ 42-30064 took some hits, eventually dropped out of formation and made an emergency landing… at Fraserburgh.

“This is where history seems to diverge as a number of researchers indicate that is was the B17 ‘Muggs’ 42-30184 landed at Fraserburgh. More research required but lets go with ‘Wild Cargo’.”

The group continued to say how important it is to realise the role north east airfields played during the war.

They said: “Throughout the period 1941 to 1945, Fraserburgh, Peterhead, and Dyce, all had aircraft recover to them in various states of damage and destruction. The current figure for Peterhead alone stands just over 100. If you take that the average crew of a bomber is 7, that an awful lot of personnel.

“Needless to say, Masters of the Air and the Fraserburgh return goes to tell a long forgotten story of the north east.”

A new episode of Masters of the Air will air on Friday. Image: Masters of the Air.

Masters of the Air new episode release date

Masters of the Air first two episodes were released on Friday, January 26.

The remaining seven episodes will air every Friday until the season finale on March 15, 2024.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The 275 Charity Gala at P&J Live, on February 2. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
All the best pictures from The P&J 275 Charity Gala
Joe Newman outside Vaping 101
What do Aberdeen residents think about the disposable vape ban?
The planned segregated bike lane on Union Street in Aberdeen weaves around the bus islands. Image: Aberdeen City Council
New £100m price tag on next Aberdeen city centre roads revamp
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Repeat drink-driver who hit 114mph on AWPR given ban
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Four men charged after £100,000 cannabis farm found in Aberdeen city-centre
Exterior of KVT Fried Chicken
Rave reviews for new fried chicken shop in Stonehaven
James Thouless crashed his lorry into a field. Image: Facebook
HGV driver flipped lorry into field with remnants of previous night's cocaine in system
The Harbour Galley will close its doors immediately. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Harbour Galley in Whitehills shuts as local firms accused of 'harassing and intimidating…
Inverurie Community Campus sign
Repairs scheduled to begin at Inverurie swimming pool two months on from closure
Abigail Darbyshire seen outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen social worker who leaked sex tape 'failed to tell employer about convictions'