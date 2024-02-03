All the best pictures from The P&J 275 Charity Gala

Hundreds of guests came together to mark the 275 year history of The Press and Journal last night.

The P&J 275 Charity Gala – in association with Cala Homes – celebrated The Press and Journal’s history which spans over an incredible 27 decades.

Hosted by Scottish TV presenter Isla Traquair, guests were taken on a journey throughout the evening with a photographic montage that highlighted key moments in the north and north-east’s history, which The P&J were there for.

Article cuttings were pulled from the vast catalogue of The P&J’s archives which told the stories of the region over the years – dating all the way back to 1748.

And as well as celebrating The P&J’s impressive milestone anniversary, the exclusive Charity Gala also told the stories of The P&J’s five charity partners.

The evening shone a spotlight on Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Friends of Anchor, Munlochy Animal Aid, Save Bon Accord Baths and SurfABLE Scotland, with funds raised for the charities through a live auction and raffle.

Each of the five charity partners were previously announced as benefits of The P&J 275 Community Fund and were invited onto the stage last night to receive cheques for £10,000.

The Press and Journal will continue to fundraise for the 275 Community Fund throughout 2024 including at The P&J Run Fest – Aberdeen’s only running festival.

The total funds raised for each of the five charities at The P&J 275 Charity Gala will be revealed in the coming days, and the final amount raised by the end of the year will be split equally between the charities.

Host Isla Traquair – who is a regular on ITV’s This Morning – kept the crowd entertained as she navigated the evening and even spoke of her time as P&J journalist.

Entertainment on the evening was provided by Waterfront who got everyone up on their feet, and guests also enjoyed the musical singing talents of Right Here Productions.

Unexpected entertainment was provided during dinner by youngsters from Phoenix Youth Theatre who featured in a short video which highlighted the history of The P&J and its promise to always serve the communities of the north and north-east.