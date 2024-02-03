All the best pictures from The P&J 275 Charity Gala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

All the best pictures from The P&J 275 Charity Gala

The P&J 275 Charity Gala celebrated 275 years of The P&J telling the stories of the north and north-east, as well as raising vital funds for five charities.

By Samantha Leckie
The 275 Charity Gala at P&J Live, on February 2. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The 275 Charity Gala at P&J Live, on February 2. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Hundreds of guests came together to mark the 275 year history of The Press and Journal last night.

The P&J 275 Charity Gala – in association with Cala Homes – celebrated The Press and Journal’s history which spans over an incredible 27 decades.

Hosted by Scottish TV presenter Isla Traquair, guests were taken on a journey throughout the evening with a photographic montage that highlighted key moments in the north and north-east’s history, which The P&J were there for.

The event was hosted by television’s Isla Traquair. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Article cuttings were pulled from the vast catalogue of The P&J’s archives which told the stories of the region over the years – dating all the way back to 1748.

Craig Walker does an interview. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And as well as celebrating The P&J’s impressive milestone anniversary, the exclusive  Charity Gala also told the stories of The P&J’s five charity partners.

The evening shone a spotlight on Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Friends of Anchor, Munlochy Animal Aid, Save Bon Accord Baths and SurfABLE Scotland, with funds raised for the charities through a live auction and raffle.

Each of the five charity partners were previously announced as benefits of The P&J 275 Community Fund and were invited onto the stage last night to receive cheques for £10,000.

All smiles at the P&J 275 Charity Gala at P&J Live. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
All smiles at the P&J 275 Charity Gala at P&J Live. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
All smiles at the P&J 275 Charity Gala at P&J Live. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
All smiles at the P&J 275 Charity Gala at P&J Live. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
All smiles at the P&J 275 Charity Gala at P&J Live. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The crowds turned out for The P&J 275 Charity Gala at P&J Live. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Press and Journal will continue to fundraise for the 275 Community Fund throughout 2024 including at The P&J Run Fest – Aberdeen’s only running festival.

The total funds raised for each of the five charities at The P&J 275 Charity Gala will be revealed in the coming days, and the final amount raised by the end of the year will be split equally between the charities.

The P&J 275 Charity Gala at P&J Live. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Drinks were flowing at the The P&amp;J 275 Charity Gala at P&amp;J Live. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
It was all smiles at the P&J 275 Charity Gala at P&J Live. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Host Isla Traquair – who is a regular on ITV’s This Morning – kept the crowd entertained as she navigated the evening and even spoke of her time as P&J journalist.

Entertainment on the evening was provided by Waterfront who got everyone up on their feet, and guests also enjoyed the musical singing talents of Right Here Productions.

Musical talent from Right Here Productions performed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A gymnast performs at the P&J 275 Charity Gala at P&J Live. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Unexpected entertainment was provided during dinner by youngsters from Phoenix Youth Theatre who featured in a short video which highlighted the history of The P&J and its promise to always serve the communities of the north and north-east.

The P&J 275 Charity Gala at P&J Live.<br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

More from Local Business

A composite photo of a black-and-white picture of a woman holding a camera and a coloured photo of a chef.
Finding a home in the Hebrides: The 'whirlwind romance' behind one of Uist's best…
The rear section of the building that could be given new life.
Fresh bid for takeaway at former baker shop on Elgin High Street
Portree Post Office, currently run by Rob Wilson
Portree Post Office: New premises and opening date revealed
Cruise ships off the coast of Santorini.
Why Buckie could be a more natural home for cruise ships than Santorini
Hiranya Fadia and Dorothy Sinclair in dental treatment room.
How this Moray dentist practice has been able to take on 1,500 new NHS…
Elgin cocktail and wine bar owner James Dean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin cocktail bar wants to extend opening hours and approval for Lossie caravan park…
Karen Collins working at weaving willow coffin.
Inside the Moray workshop that helps you build your own willow coffin
The VIP preview night for the new Foundry Bar in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Gallery: First look inside re-opened Rose Street Foundry bar
Looking at entrance to St Giles Shopping Centre from High Street.
Could the St Giles Shopping Centre in Elgin be given a new use?
The Carbisdale Club is looking for its first 100 members
'Whatever happened is forgotten about': Lady Carbisdale dismisses recent row as she launches £10k…