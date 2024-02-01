Two sisters who died in Aberdeen flat fire named locally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two sisters who died in Aberdeen flat fire named locally

The two women died on Monday after a fire broke out at a block of flats on Back Hilton Road.

By Shanay Taylor
Shikshya and Aanchal Subedi have been named locally as the women who died in the fire. Image: Facebook.
Shikshya and Aanchal Subedi have been named locally as the women who died in the fire. Image: Facebook.

Two women who died in a flat fire in Aberdeen have been named locally as sisters.

Shikshya and Aanchal Subedi were pronounced dead at the scene which took place on Monday evening.

The fire broke out in a block of flats on Back Hilton Road – with at least 15 crews including police, firefighters, paramedics, trauma teams and special operation response teams arriving at the scene shortly after.

Both women are believed to be in their twenties and leave behind an older sister and their parents as reported in the Daily Record.

Police and firefighters at the scene of a fatal flat fire in Back Hilton Road, Aberdeen
Two women are confirmed to have died in a flat fire in the Hilton area of Aberdeen.<br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Two women who died in flat fire named

An online fundraiser has since been launched by a friend to “help the family at this horrific time.”

So far it has raised £4,901 out of its target of £6,000.

Aanchal Subedi was pronounced dead at the scene. Image: Facebook.

Michelle Annand, who set up the go fund me page wrote: “Hi my name is Michelle and I am fundraising on behalf of my best friend and her family.

“On Monday 29th of January at around 6pm there was a horrific fire in Hilton, Aberdeen.

“My best friends 2 younger sisters in their early 20’s tragically lost their lives in the fire inside their flat along with their cat.

“No one should have to bury their child, let alone two.

Shikshya Subedi was pronounced dead at the scene. Image: Facebook.

“I am seeking the generosity and kindness of the public to help raise funds to give them the best send off they deserve for these 2 beautiful, kind, loving girls. To help my best friends family say their prayers and give them the funeral they deserve.

“If you can please spare any funds towards this, it would be greatly appreciated and really help the family at this horrific time.

“Thank you so much for taking the time to read the story.

“Take care x”

‘Beautiful, kind and loving girls’

The Press & Journal understands the fire started in a second-floor flat which its occupants, aged 28 and 25, tried to put out.

A three-week old baby, Gabriel, also had to be rescued by firefighters from the third floor of the burning building.

The aftermath of fatal fire in a flat in Hilton, Aberdeen, last night.<br />Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

His mother Grace Ekohwo, who was also lifted down by rescue services, said her baby boy was doing well after being discharged from hospital.

Confirming the incident, a police spokesman said: “At around 6pm on Monday, January 29, officers were called to a report of a fire at a property on Back Hilton Road in Aberdeen.

Fire Service Investigation Unit and Police forensic teams. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“Emergency services attended and two women were pronounced dead at the scene. A baby was taken to hospital as a precaution and was later discharged.”

A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Hilton fire: Residents of burning flat tell of desperate attempts to flee fire and warn neighbours

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two Aberdeen teens missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Two Aberdeen teenagers missing as police launch appeal
Miranda McHardy with dog.
25,000 households to be tested for 'Celtic Curse' after death of Banchory woman
Jack Sim and Lauren Livingstone, owners of Mount coffee shop, Stuart McPhee, owner of Dough and CO and SIberia Bar, and Jackie Wilson and Sheila Petrie, owners of Upperkrust, speak about the boost Spectra gives businesses.
Aberdeen traders hail Spectra 'the light at the end of the tunnel' as festival…
The assaults are alleged to have occurred at Spain Park in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen football coach charged after three alleged assaults during children's match
CR0041343, Lottie Hood, Aberdeen. Ambulances were reported to be queued outside ARI A&E department at 4pm. Picture of Ambulances outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI). Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
ARI ambulance waiting time crisis laid bare during 'unannounced' inspection
Out-of-school clubs run by Aberdeenshire Council will end this summer. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeenshire Council officially AXES out of school clubs despite outcry from hundreds of parents
An Aberdeen University whistleblower says years of bad decisions have left jobs now at risk. Image: DC Thomson
Insider lifts lid on 'years of blunders' that sparked Aberdeen University redundancies timebomb
Aura nightclub and Tony Cochrane
Aberdeen nightclub boss vows to fight on - despite council 'hammering trade' with late…
Peterhead Sheriff Court
Peterhead man jailed for threatening neighbour with knife after he refused to give him…
Carol Mackellar
Newtonhill grandad held in Dubai to face court as wife says she 'cannot see…