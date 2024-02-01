Two sisters who died in Aberdeen flat fire named locally

Two women who died in a flat fire in Aberdeen have been named locally as sisters.

Shikshya and Aanchal Subedi were pronounced dead at the scene which took place on Monday evening.

The fire broke out in a block of flats on Back Hilton Road – with at least 15 crews including police, firefighters, paramedics, trauma teams and special operation response teams arriving at the scene shortly after.

Both women are believed to be in their twenties and leave behind an older sister and their parents as reported in the Daily Record.

Two women who died in flat fire named

An online fundraiser has since been launched by a friend to “help the family at this horrific time.”

So far it has raised £4,901 out of its target of £6,000.

Michelle Annand, who set up the go fund me page wrote: “Hi my name is Michelle and I am fundraising on behalf of my best friend and her family.

“On Monday 29th of January at around 6pm there was a horrific fire in Hilton, Aberdeen.

“My best friends 2 younger sisters in their early 20’s tragically lost their lives in the fire inside their flat along with their cat.

“No one should have to bury their child, let alone two.

“I am seeking the generosity and kindness of the public to help raise funds to give them the best send off they deserve for these 2 beautiful, kind, loving girls. To help my best friends family say their prayers and give them the funeral they deserve.

“If you can please spare any funds towards this, it would be greatly appreciated and really help the family at this horrific time.

“Thank you so much for taking the time to read the story.

“Take care x”

‘Beautiful, kind and loving girls’

The Press & Journal understands the fire started in a second-floor flat which its occupants, aged 28 and 25, tried to put out.

A three-week old baby, Gabriel, also had to be rescued by firefighters from the third floor of the burning building.

His mother Grace Ekohwo, who was also lifted down by rescue services, said her baby boy was doing well after being discharged from hospital.

Confirming the incident, a police spokesman said: “At around 6pm on Monday, January 29, officers were called to a report of a fire at a property on Back Hilton Road in Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and two women were pronounced dead at the scene. A baby was taken to hospital as a precaution and was later discharged.”

A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.