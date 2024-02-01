Duncan Ferguson says Caley Thistle moving ‘in right direction’ after squad revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson says Caley Thistle moving ‘in right direction’ after squad revamp

Everton midfielder Sean McAllister joins the Highlanders, while David Carson makes the switch to Premiership Livingston.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson believes he has assembled a squad that will excite supporters after a busy transfer window.

ICT have brought in seven signings over the window – including five loanees – while six players have exited on permanent transfers.

The latest new arrivals were 21-year-old Everton midfielder Sean McAllister and Luton Town striker Aribim Pepple.

Sean McAllister in action for Everton under-18s in the FA Youth Cup in April 2021. Image: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo/Shutterstock

Players given chances at Inverness

In last week’s 3-2 league win at Raith Rovers, Ferguson handed first senior career starts to defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, who is on loan from Leeds United, and Remi Savage, who also joined from Newcastle.

The ICT manager, whose eighth-placed team host ninth-placed Queen’s Park on Saturday, offering talented youngsters the opportunity to play first-team football  helped convince them to make the move to Inverness.

He said: “I think people see us as a team moving in the right direction, even if the current league position might not suggest that.

“Since we’ve come in (last September, replacing Billy Dodds), we’ve got a lot of points and we’ve done well.

“I give young players chances as we showed on Saturday and I think people are seeing that.

“Not many managers would give two young guys their senior debuts when they had only been in the building for 24 hours. If they are good enough, they get themselves in the team.

“The location is challenging when it comes to recruitment. Getting Alex Samuel from Ross County, being local, was a good one for us.

“A lot of our budget goes on accommodation (for the players).”

James Carragher has joined Caley Thistle on loan from Wigan Athletic. Image: SNS

Boss ‘really pleased’ with ICT recruits

Ferguson is confident the additions to his squad will bring fresh attacking verve to a team looking for their third win on the spin this weekend.

He said: “You can see the quality of players we have brought in, and I hope our supporters are excited that we’ve attracted good quality players.

“It is tough – everyone is fighting for the best players, and we are in that pot with everybody else.

“The fans should be excited as we have scored 10 goals over the last four games.

“If you want to progress up the league and you want to be looking to reach the top end of the table, you need good players. I’ve been really pleased with the players who have come in.”

Wigan defender James Carragher, Dundee right-back Cammy Kerr and Ross County forward Alex Samuel joined ICT on loan until the end of the season.

Carson makes move to Livingston

Experienced right-sided full-back/midfielder David Carson made the deadline day move to Livingston as he joined David Martindale’s Premiership basement side on an 18-month contract.

As well as Carson, moving on from ICT permanently in this window have been – Sean Welsh, Zak Delaney, Harry Hennem, David Wotherspoon and Cillian Sheridan.

Joining Carson in departing Caledonian Stadium on Thursday was midfielder Robbie Thompson, who has made a loan switch to League Two side Spartans until the end of the season, and defender Jake Davidson who joined Hamilton Accies on loan for the rest of the campaign.

