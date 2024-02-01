Duncan Ferguson says Caley Thistle moving ‘in right direction’ after squad revamp

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson believes he has assembled a squad that will excite supporters after a busy transfer window.

ICT have brought in seven signings over the window – including five loanees – while six players have exited on permanent transfers.

The latest new arrivals were 21-year-old Everton midfielder Sean McAllister and Luton Town striker Aribim Pepple.

Players given chances at Inverness

In last week’s 3-2 league win at Raith Rovers, Ferguson handed first senior career starts to defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, who is on loan from Leeds United, and Remi Savage, who also joined from Newcastle.

The ICT manager, whose eighth-placed team host ninth-placed Queen’s Park on Saturday, offering talented youngsters the opportunity to play first-team football helped convince them to make the move to Inverness.

He said: “I think people see us as a team moving in the right direction, even if the current league position might not suggest that.

“Since we’ve come in (last September, replacing Billy Dodds), we’ve got a lot of points and we’ve done well.

“I give young players chances as we showed on Saturday and I think people are seeing that.

“Not many managers would give two young guys their senior debuts when they had only been in the building for 24 hours. If they are good enough, they get themselves in the team.

“The location is challenging when it comes to recruitment. Getting Alex Samuel from Ross County, being local, was a good one for us.

“A lot of our budget goes on accommodation (for the players).”

Boss ‘really pleased’ with ICT recruits

Ferguson is confident the additions to his squad will bring fresh attacking verve to a team looking for their third win on the spin this weekend.

He said: “You can see the quality of players we have brought in, and I hope our supporters are excited that we’ve attracted good quality players.

“It is tough – everyone is fighting for the best players, and we are in that pot with everybody else.

“The fans should be excited as we have scored 10 goals over the last four games.

“If you want to progress up the league and you want to be looking to reach the top end of the table, you need good players. I’ve been really pleased with the players who have come in.”

Wigan defender James Carragher, Dundee right-back Cammy Kerr and Ross County forward Alex Samuel joined ICT on loan until the end of the season.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC can confirm that David Carson has joined Livingston FC following a permanent transfer deal being agreed between both clubs. The club would like to place on record our thanks to David for his contributions while at Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC… pic.twitter.com/zFYFYSDRG0 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) February 1, 2024

Carson makes move to Livingston

Experienced right-sided full-back/midfielder David Carson made the deadline day move to Livingston as he joined David Martindale’s Premiership basement side on an 18-month contract.

As well as Carson, moving on from ICT permanently in this window have been – Sean Welsh, Zak Delaney, Harry Hennem, David Wotherspoon and Cillian Sheridan.

Joining Carson in departing Caledonian Stadium on Thursday was midfielder Robbie Thompson, who has made a loan switch to League Two side Spartans until the end of the season, and defender Jake Davidson who joined Hamilton Accies on loan for the rest of the campaign.