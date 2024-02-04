Aberdeenshire family makes giant gingerbread Dunnottar Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire family makes giant gingerbread Dunnottar Castle

The family made the incredible replica out of gingerbread, chocolate and cereal.

By Shanay Taylor
Dunnottar Castle gingerbread. Image: Eve Mosher
Dunnottar Castle gingerbread. Image: Eve Mosher

A family from Aberdeenshire has created an incredible version of Dunnottar Castle – made entirely out of gingerbread and sweets.

Made from gingerbread, chocolate and cereal, the amazing structure was created by Eve Mosher, her son Reece and their family friend Kallan.

Creating gingerbread houses has become a tradition within the family, but this year they opted to make something a little more “challenging”.

Which is why they chose to take on the “tedious” task of replicating Dunnottar Castle.

Gingerbread Dunnottar Castle. Supplied by Eve Mosher

Speaking to the Press & Journal, mum Eve shared how baking has become an annual tradition between both families.

“Kallan’s family has been inviting us to join their annual gingerbread baking and this year both Reece and Kallan were here with us, so it made sense to undertake a build,” she said.

Family makes giant Dunnottar Castle from gingerbread

When asked why they chose to create a replica of one of Aberdeenshire’s most famous landmarks, Dunnottar Castle, they simply said, “it was the obvious choice.”

Living in Gourdon, Eve said they regularly visit the landmark.

The replica took a week to make. Supplied by Eve Mosher

She added: “We love the drama of Dunnottar and it is such a fantastic castle to take visitors to.

“My eldest and I went just the other week as they are looking for inspiration for making a game that has castles in it.”

Although the family admits they “didn’t fully realise the scale when starting.”

How did they make it?

Before they got to baking, they started by looking at lots of photos, maps and drawings to get a sense of the scale of the castle.

According to the bakers, there were several structures involved in the making of the gingerbread castle.

The buildings were made from gingerbread, while the headland was made from rice crispies, chocolate brownie, green icing and coconut flakes – some of the ingredients were improvised as they began to run low on supplies.

Dunnottar Castle in the making. Supplied by Eve Mosher

But Eve thinks that this ultimately made the project more fun as it “led to some surprisingly effective materials” and her kitchen being practically off-limits for the week.

Kallan, a student at the University of Aberdeen said: “We wanted to make something recognizable, local and fun.

Good enough to eat! Supplied by Eve Mosher

“We definitely underestimated the volume of confectionery we needed to create. We added several elements we were not planning on because we kept running out of others, but once it was all glued together with sugar those ended up being some of my favourite parts.”

After finishing the project, Reece and Kallan took a visit to Dunnottar Castle to compare their work to the real thing.

They said: “We paid so much more attention to the details of the buildings and took a note of what we got wrong and right.”

The finished product. Supplied by Eve Mosher

Despite it being a “long and tedious” task, they each loved every moment and shared how they “kept laughing about the challenges and disagreements.”

And the family are already planning their next project,

“We are already brainstorming and next year. We might build the two harbours in Gourdon complete with boats, birds, water and creels” Eve said.

“We had so much fun making it. It is the most difficult gingerbread house we have ever tried to make. We can’t wait to see what we make next year.”

Georgia Toffolo visits Ellon bakery as she spends weekend with BrewDog’s James Watt

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Kintore resilience group received flood defence equipment from SSEN.
Kintore 'community heroes' receive new flood defence equipment
The central section of Union Street will be closed for most of Sunday. Image: DC Thomson
Union Street closed as work starts on City Centre Masterplan
Design image of the proposed pier at Aberdeen beach.
New plans for 'safe swim zone' and Aberdeen beach boardwalk revealed
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo. Supplied by James Watt Instagram. Date; Unknown
Georgia Toffolo visits Ellon bakery as she spends weekend with BrewDog’s James Watt
The 275 Charity Gala at P&J Live, on February 2. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
All the best pictures from The P&J 275 Charity Gala
Masters of the Air shows the emergency landing of a B17 at Fraserburgh in 1943. Image: Masters of the Air.
'Hollywood comes to Fraserburgh': North east town plays starring role in TV series 'Masters…
Joe Newman outside Vaping 101
What do Aberdeen residents think about the disposable vape ban?
The planned segregated bike lane on Union Street in Aberdeen weaves around the bus islands. Image: Aberdeen City Council
New £100m price tag on next Aberdeen city centre roads revamp
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Repeat drink-driver who hit 114mph on AWPR given ban
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Four men charged after £100,000 cannabis farm found in Aberdeen city-centre

Conversation