Union Street closed as work starts on City Centre Masterplan

Work is beginning on the revamp of Aberdeen city centre on Sunday.

By Bailey Moreton
The central section of Union Street will be closed for most of Sunday. Image: DC Thomson
The central section of Union Street will be closed for most of Sunday. Image: DC Thomson

Union Street is closed on Sunday as the revamp of Aberdeen city centre begins.

Union Street’s central section will be closed for much of Sunday, as part of work for the City Centre Masterplan.

The closed section stretches between Bridge Street and Market Street.

A rendering of the Union Street redesign under the City Centre Masterplan. Image: Aberdeen City Council

The closure started at 10am on Sunday. There will be some roads and pavements shut off, with temporary traffic management measures in place.

The road is expected to re-open by early evening.

Pedestrian and emergency vehicles will still be allowed access during the work.

However, buses will not have access to the central section of Union Street.

Taxis will be able to leave Back Wynd and head east towards Market Street or go up Belmont Street onto Schoolhill and Rosemount.

What is the Union Street work?

Core samples will be taken on the road and pavement ahead of works to be undertaken later this year to improve Union Street.

The core samples will help inform upcoming streetscape works and will be weather dependent.

The work is the early stages of a £100 million redesign of the city centre.

Union Street, Castlegate, parts of Aberdeen’s West End and market areas are all set for construction work.

A rendering of an aerial view of the new separate bike lane running along Union Street, part of the City Centre Masterplan. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Planned work in the central section of Union Street is set to cost £20m.

Currently closed off to general traffic, the road along Market Street to Bridge Street will be narrowed to allow for wider pavements.

There are also plans for a segregated bike lane down to north side of the street, weaving around islands for passengers to board buses.

New £100m price tag on next Aberdeen city centre roads revamp

