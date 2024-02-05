Police at Kincorth property after baby boy dies

Police are at a Kincorth property looking into the death of a one-month-old baby boy.

The baby fell ill at a property in Tollohill Square in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen early on Saturday morning.

The infant was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later.

Large police presence in Kincorth street

Eyewitnesses reported a large police presence in the area on Saturday. Police remained on the scene throughout the weekend and into Monday.

A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a one-month-old baby boy having taken unwell at a property on Tollohill Square in Aberdeen around 6.55am on Saturday, 3 February, 2024.

“The baby was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”