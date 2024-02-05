Demand for stronger protections for bus drivers after death of Stagecoach worker in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Demand for stronger protections for bus drivers after death of Stagecoach worker in Elgin

There have been repeated concerns about anti-social behaviour at Elgin bus station in recent years.

By David Mackay
Buses parked at Elgin bus station.
Worries have been growing at Elgin bus station for several years. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Stronger protection for bus drivers has been demanded following the death of Stagecoach worker Keith Rollinson in Elgin.

The 53-year-old died at work following reports of an assault at the town’s bus station with a 15-year-old later charged in connection with the incident.

Mr Rollinson’s tragic death comes just months after the building was described as a “no go area” on Friday and Saturday nights due to anti-social behaviour concerns.

Stagecoach operations manager Jack Wright said last year worries had led to personnel not coming into work.

Now union Unite is calling for stronger protections for bus drivers, revealing that confrontations are happening across the country, including in Elgin, on a “daily basis”.

‘Intolerable occupational hazard’

Worries about anti-social behaviour surrounding Elgin bus station has been growing in recent years.

Mr Wright described the situation as a “really big problem” in October last year with police pledging to step up patrols.

Four teenagers, three aged 14 and one aged 13, were charged in August 2022 after a bus driver was assaulted in Keith.

Profile photo of Keith Rollinson.
Keith Rollinson died after an incident at Elgin bus station on Friday evening.

And a 15-year-old boy was charged after a fire was started in Poundland in Elgin, which is only yards away from the bus station, in the same month.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said Mr Rollinson’s death had “shaken the union to its core”.

She said: “We want to express our deep and sincere condolences to Mr Rollinson’s family at this unbearably difficult time.”

“The stark reality is that bus drivers regularly and routinely confront dangerous incidents.

Flowers at Elgin bus station.
Flowers cover a bench at Elgin bus station. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

“It has become an intolerable occupational hazard for bus drivers on a daily basis, especially for those working late at night and in remote areas.

“Any abuse of workers is entirely unacceptable and Unite will continue to do everything possible to ensure that proper measures are in place to protect workers.”

Tougher legislation demanded to protect bus drivers

Unite has repeated calls for legislation to be introduced to make it a specific offence to assault, threaten or abuse transport workers.

Current laws only cover crimes committed against emergency services while carrying out their duties.

Unite’s Scottish secretary Derek Thomson said: “We need legislation which provides stronger statutory protection for transport workers, which is fully enforced.

Elgin bus station.
People have been laying tributes at Elgin bus station. Image: Jasperimage

“Unite is committed to make this a reality in the interests of thousands of workers who urgently need protection.

The Scottish government must act to ensure that transport workers are properly protected and Unite will ensure that ministers introduce the necessary measures.”

Unite says it is gathering evidence showing that transport workers, including taxi and bus drivers, are particularly vulnerable to assault and robbery.

It has received reports of drivers being “traumatised” after incidents.

Those working late at night and in rural locations are said to be particularly vulnerable.

‘Gentle and caring, with a wicked sense of humour’: Colleague of Elgin bus driver pays tribute

