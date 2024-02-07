Dance the DAY away: Afternoon disco for over-30s coming to Aberdeen nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dance the DAY away: Afternoon disco for over-30s coming to Aberdeen nightclub

Clubbers urged to dress to impress as Night Fever becomes Day Fever in the Granite City.

By Shanay Taylor
Aura Nightclub in Aberdeen.
The nightclub is hosting an over-30s daytime disco. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen nightclub is launching a daytime disco for over-30s.

Aura on Bridge Place is gearing up to host Disco Days on Saturday, March 2.

The experience is conceptually similar to going clubbing in the evening, with the exception that it will be enjoyed during the day.

Aura nightclub reopened after a £400,000 revamp. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Rather than the event kicking off after darkness falls, the disco will take place between 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The event promises to offer an “afternoon club experience” featuring music from all decades including the 1970s through to the early noughties.

‘Perfect for those who prefer to go out during the day’

Tony Cochrane, owner of the nightclub said that the event has been in the works for around a year.

“We get people of all ages coming into our clubs, but we find that it’s the younger ones that tend to stay past 1am.

“After speaking to people, we realised at a certain age people don’t want to be out until 3am and they want to get back at a reasonable time.”

The nightclub owner is trialing the event across three of his clubs in Aberdeen, Dundee and Glasgow.

Since announcing the event, he has been “blown away” by the response it has gotten, especially from women.

The over-30s daytime disco will be held on March 2. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He added: “The response we have gotten has taken us by surprise, most of the comments we’ve had are from females, which shows you there is an audience for it.”

The event will allow guests to be home at a decent hour and not have to worry about transport, like you would at 3am.

“There’s no need to worry about transport home from the club – it will be much easier than trying to get a taxi at 3am.”

The news comes after Mr Cochrane recently vowed to “fight hard” to keep his club alive, despite claiming council rules are pushing nightspots to the brink.

He says Aberdeen City Council’s recent decision to allow bars to operate until 2am is making it tougher to stay afloat.

The venue has been struggling due to the cost-of-living crisis affecting punters’ pockets and surging power bills.

He previously told the P&J: “We will fight hard, we don’t want to close. We’ve never closed a club in our lives.”

Aura’s Barbarella’s room to host daytime disco

The daytime disco will be held in Barbarella’s inside Aura. The room typically holds up to 500 people.

However, depending on the disco’s popularity, the event could be moved to the nightclub’s main room.

Aura – which took over Atik – has become Aberdeen’s biggest nightclub since opening last September. 

Clubbers can dance the night away on Aura’s colourful dancefloor. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

More than £400,000 was splashed on the refurbishment, which saw Tony and his team completely transform the space.

Everything from new flooring to ultra-modern lighting and up-to-date decor were fitted to make the space more appealing.

Tickets can be bought online in advance for £6 or at the door for £7.

Clubbers are being urged to “dress to impress”.

‘There is a future here’: Cup owner opening new Union Street coffee takeaway ‘with exotic Spanish spin’

