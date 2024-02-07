Dance the DAY away: Afternoon disco for over-30s coming to Aberdeen nightclub

An Aberdeen nightclub is launching a daytime disco for over-30s.

Aura on Bridge Place is gearing up to host Disco Days on Saturday, March 2.

The experience is conceptually similar to going clubbing in the evening, with the exception that it will be enjoyed during the day.

Rather than the event kicking off after darkness falls, the disco will take place between 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The event promises to offer an “afternoon club experience” featuring music from all decades including the 1970s through to the early noughties.

‘Perfect for those who prefer to go out during the day’

Tony Cochrane, owner of the nightclub said that the event has been in the works for around a year.

“We get people of all ages coming into our clubs, but we find that it’s the younger ones that tend to stay past 1am.

“After speaking to people, we realised at a certain age people don’t want to be out until 3am and they want to get back at a reasonable time.”

The nightclub owner is trialing the event across three of his clubs in Aberdeen, Dundee and Glasgow.

Since announcing the event, he has been “blown away” by the response it has gotten, especially from women.

He added: “The response we have gotten has taken us by surprise, most of the comments we’ve had are from females, which shows you there is an audience for it.”

The event will allow guests to be home at a decent hour and not have to worry about transport, like you would at 3am.

“There’s no need to worry about transport home from the club – it will be much easier than trying to get a taxi at 3am.”

The news comes after Mr Cochrane recently vowed to “fight hard” to keep his club alive, despite claiming council rules are pushing nightspots to the brink.

He says Aberdeen City Council’s recent decision to allow bars to operate until 2am is making it tougher to stay afloat.

The venue has been struggling due to the cost-of-living crisis affecting punters’ pockets and surging power bills.

He previously told the P&J: “We will fight hard, we don’t want to close. We’ve never closed a club in our lives.”

Aura’s Barbarella’s room to host daytime disco

The daytime disco will be held in Barbarella’s inside Aura. The room typically holds up to 500 people.

However, depending on the disco’s popularity, the event could be moved to the nightclub’s main room.

Aura – which took over Atik – has become Aberdeen’s biggest nightclub since opening last September.

More than £400,000 was splashed on the refurbishment, which saw Tony and his team completely transform the space.

Everything from new flooring to ultra-modern lighting and up-to-date decor were fitted to make the space more appealing.

Tickets can be bought online in advance for £6 or at the door for £7.

Clubbers are being urged to “dress to impress”.