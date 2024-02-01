Aberdeen nightclub boss vows to fight on – despite council ‘hammering trade’ with late pub hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen nightclub boss vows to fight on – despite council ‘hammering trade’ with late pub hours

Tony Cochrane claims that people aren't visiting clubs and are instead choosing to stay in bars until the early hours.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Aura nightclub and Tony Cochrane
Club boss Tony Cochrane with his latest venture, Aura nightclub. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

The boss of Aberdeen’s Aura club has vowed to “fight hard” to keep it alive, despite claiming council rules are pushing nightspots to the brink.

Tony Cochrane spoke out after his appeal to open for a business-boosting extra hour from Sunday to Thursday was dismissed by the local authority.

The nightclub owner is also behind the popular Club Tropicana in Aberdeen and other venues in Dundee and across Scotland.

Mr Cochrane told us the recent blow was the “icing on the cake” after a tough few years.

He said: “The whole hospitality sector is finding it tough just now and has been since Covid.

“This is just the icing on the cake.”

‘We’ve never closed a club in our lives’

The Bridge Place venue relaunched as Aura in September after a £400,000 transformation.

But it has been struggling due to the cost-of-living crisis affecting punters’ pockets and surging power bills.

Mr Cochrane says Aberdeen City Council’s recent decision to allow bars to operate until 2am is making it tougher to stay afloat.

Tony Cochrane pictured at the Aura nightclub in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

“Bars are open late and people don’t come out now until later”, he said.

“By the time they are in the bars, they don’t want to go along to a nightclub for just one hour.

“We will fight hard, we don’t want to close. We’ve never closed a club in our lives.”

How could extra hour have helped Aura?

Aura nightclub is a popular venue for students in Aberdeen.

The club wanted to open until 3am for weekly fundraising events to be held in conjunction with the city’s two universities each Wednesday.

Aura nightclub reopened after a £400,000 revamp. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“The student night is midweek so if we’ve got a chance, we’ve got to try and make things survive,” Mr Cochrane explained.

“We don’t charge excessively and we have deals for students – we keep it back to the bare bone as it is.

“If people come in later we only have a tiny timeframe to try and make any money.”

He also explained that the student market goes quiet “out of season” and the club needed to make sure it could make a profit while the clubbers are here.

Fears for historic nightclub building’s future

Mr Cochrane noted board convener Neil Copland’s comment at the licensing meeting that other operators were having a hard time.

“That’s just admitting that the industry is having a hard time so rather than try and solve it, they said no to everything.

“You need that extra little bit to turn it from just surviving into a profit.”

The impresario was also worried that the historic building, which has been used as a club for more than 40 years, could shut its doors for good.

Locator of the Institute Nightclub (formerly Liquid).

“If it should ever fail then that will be another big empty shell in the middle of Aberdeen, no-one is going to use it for anything else.

“You would have hoped that the city council would try and help protect things, we weren’t asking for anything demanding.

“But they just dug their heels in and said no.”

Will any licensing action be taken in the future?

Going forward, the club boss admitted he may attempt to open the venue later by applying for temporary occasional licences.

However, an Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said nightclub owners had the chance to comment on its rules during a recent consultation.

She added: “Whilst the Board are unable to comment on individual applications, the current Statement of Licensing Policy was finalised in November 2023 following an extensive consultation exercise.

“The policy on licensed hours was unchanged as no evidence was received to justify amendment.”

‘It’s almost completely unrecognisable’: First look inside Aberdeen’s newest nightclub Aura after huge £400,000 revamp

