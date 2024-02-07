Aberdeen care home worker napped while fallen resident lay alone on corridor floor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen care home worker napped while fallen resident lay alone on corridor floor

Emmanuel Onu has been issued a warning from the Scottish Social Services Council.

By Ellie Milne
Ruthrieston House
The former VSA employee worked at Ruthrieston House in Aberdeen when the incident occurred in June 2022. Image: Google Maps.

An Aberdeen support worker has been issued a warning after leaving a fallen resident alone on the floor while he took a nap.

Emmanuel Onu had been asked to stay with the resident in the corridor of Ruthrieston House after she fell on or around June 12, 2022.

However, the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has reported Mr Onu, who was employed by VSA at the time, instead went to a nearby lounge area and fell asleep.

The watchdog determined his fitness to practise was “impaired” by his actions and, this week, issued a warning to stay on his registration for the next 12 months.

Mr Onu’s actions put the resident, referred to as AA in the report, at risk of “emotional and physical” harm, the investigation has concluded.

Warning issued to Aberdeen support worker

The woman is described as “vulnerable” in the report, but paramedics confirmed she did not suffer any injuries as a result of the fall.

The report states: “You left a resident alone while she was lying on a corridor floor.

“The resident had fallen and another member of staff had left to call the NHS24 for advice.

“You then went into the nearby lounge and fell asleep, again this was while the resident was lying alone on the corridor floor outside of the lounge.

“Your actions placed AA at a risk of harm.

“It does not appear that your intention was to place AA at a risk of harm.

Walking stick stock image
The SSSC reports states a “vulnerable” woman was left alone after falling in a care home corridor. Image: Shutterstock.

“However, you exercised poor judgement in leaving AA as you did not recognise the risk of harm.”

It goes on to say the support worker said he had been “close” to the woman and had “dozed off” after two sleepless nights.

An ‘isolated’ incident

The watchdog recognised Mr Onu’s behaviour was “isolated” and he showed “some insight, regret and apology” in the aftermath.

Mr Onu had been in the role for around four months when the incident took place and moved on to another role in the sector without any issues for the following 11 months.

VSA, who operate Ruthrieston House, confirmed he has not worked for them since June 2022.

Sue Freeth, chief executive of VSA, said: “VSA can confirm that following the misconduct of this Support Worker, the incident was reported to the SSSC as per our duty of care for the people we support.

“We then followed our own policy and procedures and can confirm that Mr Onu has not worked for VSA since June 2022.”

