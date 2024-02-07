Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock won’t underestimate Bonnyrigg Rose as he prepares for first Scottish Cup tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock won’t underestimate Bonnyrigg Rose as he prepares for first Scottish Cup tie

The Dons will start as heavy favourites to progress against the side sitting fifth in Scottish League Two.

By Danny Law
Neil Warnock applauds Aberdeen's fans following the 2-1 defeat against Rangers. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock is relishing his first experience of the Scottish Cup.

Warnock took charge of the Dons for the first time in Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat against Rangers at Ibrox.

Next up is a home match against Scottish League Two side Bonnyrigg Rose in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup this Saturday.

When he was unveiled as Aberdeen manager Warnock said he would love to guide the Dons to glory in the Scottish Cup.

And after taking positives from his side’s performance against Rangers, Warnock is hoping to build on that by progressing safely to the quarter-finals of the national competition.

But he knows from his own experiences south of the border that the Dons will have to produce a strong enough display to avoid being on the wrong end of another cup shock.

Bonnyrigg earned their place in the fifth round of the competition by defeating League One leaders Falkirk – ending the Bairns’ club record 26-game unbeaten run in the process.

Warnock said: “Am I looking forward to Saturday? Absolutely.

“It won’t be easy as I have been in some of those cup ties, even when I was in non-league.

“When I was at Burton Albion we knocked a league club out and got Leicester City in the next round of the FA Cup (in 1985).

“Let’s hope we can play these (Rangers) again later on but we don’t jump too far ahead.

“We have to win on Saturday first.”

Aberdeen Manager Neil Warnock during his first game in charge against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

No hiding place for goalkeepers

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos came under criticism for his part in Rangers’ opening goal against the Dons.

The Dutchman spilled a Ross McCausland effort allowing Rabbie Matondo to net the opener.

Warnock said: “Unfortunately when you are a goalkeeper and you make a mistake it’s a goal.

“You get away with that when you play up front or wide.

“When we got the equaliser, I was pleased for him.

“The second goal was a good save really, it was just unfortunate the ball went back into that area (for Todd Cantwell to score the rebound).”

Todd Cantwell of Rangers scores past Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos to give Rangers a 2-1 lead. Image: Shutterstock. 

After back-to-back games against Celtic and Rangers, Warnock is optimistic his side can start moving up the table as they start facing more of the sides around them in the league.

Including Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie, four of Aberdeen’s next five games are also at home with Motherwell and Hibernian next up at Pittodrie following Saturday’s visit of Bonnyrigg.

Warnock added: “The lads have now played each of the top three three times and I think they have improved.

“I was disappointed (after the Rangers game) because it was such a good performance in the situation after going a goal down.

“One or two lads probably surprised me a bit having watched them on the training ground.

“That’s nice and it can only get a better. I thought the substitutes who came on all contributed.”

