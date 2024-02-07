Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock won’t underestimate Bonnyrigg Rose as he prepares for first Scottish Cup tie

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock is relishing his first experience of the Scottish Cup.

Warnock took charge of the Dons for the first time in Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat against Rangers at Ibrox.

Next up is a home match against Scottish League Two side Bonnyrigg Rose in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup this Saturday.

When he was unveiled as Aberdeen manager Warnock said he would love to guide the Dons to glory in the Scottish Cup.

And after taking positives from his side’s performance against Rangers, Warnock is hoping to build on that by progressing safely to the quarter-finals of the national competition.

But he knows from his own experiences south of the border that the Dons will have to produce a strong enough display to avoid being on the wrong end of another cup shock.

Bonnyrigg earned their place in the fifth round of the competition by defeating League One leaders Falkirk – ending the Bairns’ club record 26-game unbeaten run in the process.

Warnock said: “Am I looking forward to Saturday? Absolutely.

“It won’t be easy as I have been in some of those cup ties, even when I was in non-league.

“When I was at Burton Albion we knocked a league club out and got Leicester City in the next round of the FA Cup (in 1985).

“Let’s hope we can play these (Rangers) again later on but we don’t jump too far ahead.

“We have to win on Saturday first.”

No hiding place for goalkeepers

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos came under criticism for his part in Rangers’ opening goal against the Dons.

The Dutchman spilled a Ross McCausland effort allowing Rabbie Matondo to net the opener.

Warnock said: “Unfortunately when you are a goalkeeper and you make a mistake it’s a goal.

“You get away with that when you play up front or wide.

“When we got the equaliser, I was pleased for him.

“The second goal was a good save really, it was just unfortunate the ball went back into that area (for Todd Cantwell to score the rebound).”

After back-to-back games against Celtic and Rangers, Warnock is optimistic his side can start moving up the table as they start facing more of the sides around them in the league.

Including Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie, four of Aberdeen’s next five games are also at home with Motherwell and Hibernian next up at Pittodrie following Saturday’s visit of Bonnyrigg.

Warnock added: “The lads have now played each of the top three three times and I think they have improved.

“I was disappointed (after the Rangers game) because it was such a good performance in the situation after going a goal down.

“One or two lads probably surprised me a bit having watched them on the training ground.

“That’s nice and it can only get a better. I thought the substitutes who came on all contributed.”