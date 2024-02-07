Pupil ‘caught with offensive weapon’ at Alford primary school

Police were called after a pupil at Alford Primary School in Aberdeenshire was caught with an ‘offensive weapon’.

The child was found with the weapon – believed to be a knife – on Monday, and according to a parent, “only those involved in the incident are getting details”.

The primary school is located in Alford Community Campus, sharing the site with the academy and library facilities.

Parents informed of incident

A message from the school was sent out to concerned parents “following a number of emails and calls requesting further information”.

It read: “I wanted to reassure you that I completely understand your concern and worry as parents.

“The health and safety of all the children and adults in school is my prime concern.

“Unfortunately, I am unable to provide you with with specific details of what the incident was and who was involved.

“As is usual with incident in school, detailed information is only shared with the parents of those children directly involved.”

‘Pupils to be reminded what’s appropriate to bring to school’

The local authority say they are working with police in response to the incident.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “When we became aware that a pupil had, on Monday, brought an offensive weapon into school, police were called.

“There is a strict policy and process in place when dealing with an incident of this nature, including working with Police Scotland and senior officers at Aberdeenshire Council, and other agencies where appropriate.

“This process has been carefully followed in response to this incident, and all necessary steps have been or are currently being taken.

“We will be continuing to work with the children to reassure them and remind them of the importance of good choices when it comes to what is appropriate to bring with them to school.”

Police Scotland confirmed that they received a report of the incident yesterday morning.

A spokesman said: “Suitable advice was provided and police are working with partners to support all those involved.”