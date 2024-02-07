Missing Inverurie teen may have travelled to three Aberdeenshire communities

A 15-year-old boy has been reported missing from the Inverurie area.

Logan Rhodes was last seen in his hometown on Tuesday afternoon.

Police believe the teenager may have travelled to Banff, Macduff of Aberchirder.

More than 24 hours on, police have issued a public appeal for information in tracing Logan’s whereabouts.

He is described as 5ft 7inch with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a cream hoody, black body warmer and white trainers.

Anyone who has seen Logan or has information regarding his whereabouts is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3798 of February 6.