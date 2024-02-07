Emergency ambulance measure reveals Stonehaven patients could be taken to Dundee hospital rather than ARI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emergency ambulance measure reveals Stonehaven patients could be taken to Dundee hospital rather than ARI

The back-up arrangement to divert casualties to Ninewells was in place this weekend.

By Chris Cromar
The arrangement has been put in place to help NHS Grampian cope with pressure.
Stonehaven residents could be forced to travel an extra 38 miles by ambulance to get treatment under emergency NHS measures.

At present time, patients in the Aberdeenshire town are transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary – a 16-mile drive away.

However, a diversion was in place this weekend meaning Stonehaven patients could have been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for accident and emergency services.

Ambulances outside Ninewells Hospital.
Patients from Stonehaven and south Aberdeenshire may end up at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

This would mean a 54-mile journey to Tayside’s flagship hospital.

Ninewells arrangement in place over weekend

The arrangement to divert some incoming patients from Stonehaven and south Aberdeenshire was put in place between 4pm on February 2 and 2pm on February 3.

The measure was not required to be used – after the A&E at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary saw 309 patients in total – with 261 of these classed as majors – between February 2-3.

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “During times of extreme pressure on emergency departments, health boards work together to ensure the most acutely ill patients are seen and treated as quickly as possible.

“Across Grampian (February 2-3), our hospitals were facing sustained pressure due to the volume of acutely ill patients requiring extended in-patient care, with a similar stress evident across our community care system.

Stonehaven Harbour.
Stonehaven is located 16 miles from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and 54 miles from Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Pressure builds on ambulance services

“During periods of intense pressure, cases are triaged as normal with those facing life-threatening situations – such as heart attacks or strokes – continuing to be admitted rapidly for life-saving treatment as an absolute priority.

“It is vital patients make use of the NHS Inform website and app, and symptom checker as a first port of call. If you require further assistance and before attending the emergency department or a minor injury unit, please call NHS 24 on 111.

“If the situation is life-threatening – for instance a suspected stroke of heart attack – you should you call 999. Using the 111 service allows us to keep waiting times to a minimum and better manage hospital capacity.”