Emergency ambulance measure reveals Stonehaven patients could be taken to Dundee hospital rather than ARI

Stonehaven residents could be forced to travel an extra 38 miles by ambulance to get treatment under emergency NHS measures.

At present time, patients in the Aberdeenshire town are transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary – a 16-mile drive away.

However, a diversion was in place this weekend meaning Stonehaven patients could have been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for accident and emergency services.

This would mean a 54-mile journey to Tayside’s flagship hospital.

Ninewells arrangement in place over weekend

The arrangement to divert some incoming patients from Stonehaven and south Aberdeenshire was put in place between 4pm on February 2 and 2pm on February 3.

The measure was not required to be used – after the A&E at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary saw 309 patients in total – with 261 of these classed as majors – between February 2-3.

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “During times of extreme pressure on emergency departments, health boards work together to ensure the most acutely ill patients are seen and treated as quickly as possible.

“Across Grampian (February 2-3), our hospitals were facing sustained pressure due to the volume of acutely ill patients requiring extended in-patient care, with a similar stress evident across our community care system.

Pressure builds on ambulance services

“During periods of intense pressure, cases are triaged as normal with those facing life-threatening situations – such as heart attacks or strokes – continuing to be admitted rapidly for life-saving treatment as an absolute priority.

“It is vital patients make use of the NHS Inform website and app, and symptom checker as a first port of call. If you require further assistance and before attending the emergency department or a minor injury unit, please call NHS 24 on 111.

“If the situation is life-threatening – for instance a suspected stroke of heart attack – you should you call 999. Using the 111 service allows us to keep waiting times to a minimum and better manage hospital capacity.”