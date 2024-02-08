Photos show burnt-out Aberdeen shed as police probe deliberate blaze

Police are investigating a deliberate shed fire in the Mannofield area of Aberdeen.

The blaze broke out in a lane behind St John’s Terrace just before 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Officers and the fire service attended the scene and successfully extinguished the flames before they could spread beyond the shed.

Photos show the inside has been burnt-out by the fire with a large amount of charred wood spilling out from the frame.

All of the items which were kept inside appear to have been destroyed.

Deliberate fire in Aberdeen

Police have now confirmed they are treating the fire as “wilful” and said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7pm on Wednesday, February 7, we were called to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service following a fire in a domestic garage in St John’s Terrace in Aberdeen.

“The road was closed between Gordon Terrace and Springfield while the fire was put out.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The fire service first received reports of the blaze at 7.24pm on Wednesday and dispatched three appliances.

Crews from Central and North Anderson Drive fire stations remained at the scene for about three hours.

During this time, St John’s Terrace was closed between Gordon Terrace and Springfield Road by police.