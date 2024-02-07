Fire closes street in Aberdeen’s west end

A large garden shed in the west end of Aberdeen has went on fire, with a road being closed to traffic and pedestrians as a result.

St John’s Terrace, which is located between North Deeside Road and Great Western Road in the Mannofield area of the city, has been closed.

It affects the junctions from Springfield Road and Morningside Road, with the latter located near the Tesco Express store.

Three appliances, from Central (Mounthooly) and North Anderson Drive fire stations were sent to the blaze, with two still at the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they were called out to the scene at 7.24pm tonight and initially thought it was a garage that was on fire.

