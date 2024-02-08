Parties for cockapoos, dachshunds and spaniels coming to Aberdeen, Huntly and Inverness

Parties for dogs and their owners are coming to the north and north-east next month.

The events for cockapoos, dachshunds and spaniels will be held in Aberdeen, Inverness and Huntly.

Organisers Pawsome Parties say it’s a great opportunity for dogs and humans to socialise in a secure off-lead environment.

In addition to one hour of off-lead play time, dogs will enjoy unlimited treats and delicious puppuccinos.

There will also be dog-related stalls, ball pits, tunnels, toys and props for pups to play with.

A special prize will be given to the best-dressed dog while a photographer will capture the best moments of playtime.

Meanwhile, for their owners, soft drinks and snacks will be available to purchase at the event.

All you need to know about Aberdeen and Inverness dog parties

Every dog has its day and Saturday, March 16, will be the one for cockapoos, dachshunds and spaniels in Aberdeen.

There will be three different parties, all held at Hogholm Farm Stables, so each breed has its own exclusive experience.

The cockapoo party will take place between 9:30am and 10:30am, followed by dachshunds from 12pm – 1pm and spaniels between 1:30pm and 2:30pm.

Meanwhile, the ‘Pawsome Party’ will come to the Paws N Play Adventure Park in Inverness a day later, on Sunday, March 17.

The ‘Party like a dachshund’ will take place between 1:30pm and 2:30pm, followed by ‘Party like a cockapoo’ from 3pm to 4pm and ‘Party like a spaniel’ between 4:30pm and 5:30pm.

A dog party for cockapoos will also take place at Huntly’s Purity Paws Pooch Dog Park on the morning of Sunday, March 16, from 9am to 10am.

Where to buy tickets for Aberdeen and Inverness dog parties

Tickets for the much-awaited dog parties are now on sale.

Dog owners are asked to book their one-hour slot in advance online.

Tickets for dogs are £12 with humans going free.