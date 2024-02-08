Highlands & Islands Man dies in Dingwall house fire A 65-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. By Alberto Lejarraga Updated February 8 2024, 5:14 pm Updated February 8 2024, 5:14 pm Share Man dies in Dingwall house fire Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6368457/man-dies-dingwall-house-fire/ Copy Link Firefighters remain at the scene. A 65-year-old man has died in a house fire in Dingwall. Firefighters, emergency services and police were alerted of a house fire in St Andrews Road, in Dingwall, just before 8am today. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that crews remain at the scene. A spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.49am on Thursday, 8 February, to reports of a dwelling fire on St Andrews Road, Dingwall. “Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and crews currently remain at the scene.” The incident took place just before 8am at St Andrews Road in Dingwall. Image: Google Maps Officers investigating circumstances of fire Police have confirmed that a 65-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A police spokesperson said: “Around 8am on Thursday, officers received a report of a fire on St Andrew’s Road, Dingwall. “Emergency services attended and a 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. “Enquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.” A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 07:58 to attend an incident on St Andrew’s Road, Dingwall. “One ambulance was dispatched to the scene.” More from the Press and Journal Photos show burnt-out Aberdeen shed as police probe deliberate blaze Fire crews tackle shed blaze in Aberdeen One person taken to hospital following four vehicle collision on A96 at Inverurie 11-year-old boy flown to hospital after crash on A85 near Tyndrum