Man dies in Dingwall house fire

A 65-year-old man has died in a house fire in Dingwall.

Firefighters, emergency services and police were alerted of a house fire in St Andrews Road, in Dingwall, just before 8am today.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that crews remain at the scene.

A spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.49am on Thursday, 8 February, to reports of a dwelling fire on St Andrews Road, Dingwall.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and crews currently remain at the scene.”

Officers investigating circumstances of fire

Police have confirmed that a 65-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 8am on Thursday, officers received a report of a fire on St Andrew’s Road, Dingwall.

“Emergency services attended and a 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 07:58 to attend an incident on St Andrew’s Road, Dingwall.

“One ambulance was dispatched to the scene.”