New Venezuelan restaurant and bar to open upstairs at Foodstory in Aberdeen

The team at Foodstory in Aberdeen have announced the opening of a new Venezuelan restaurant and bar.

La Tiendita del Sabor is located upstairs in the Thistle Street cafe and will be open every Friday to Sunday, starting today.

The menu will include a selection of “fresh, tasty and melt in the mouth” dishes, which are all plant-based and vegetarian.

The “sparkling” venue will also sell organic wine, local beer and cider.

‘Must try’ food upstairs at Foodstory in Aberdeen

In a post shared online yesterday, Foodstory said: “Exciting news! Our upstairs space is now a Venezuelan restaurant and bar opening tomorrow night from 5pm-9pm.

“And, every Friday to Sunday.

“As soon as we met Glenda and family from Venezuela we knew this would be a good collab.

“Before this, they spent many years having a restaurant and making food in Brixton Market in London. Their food is a must try. So so good.”

The independent vegetarian and vegan cafe will continue to serve up its range of sweet and savoury home bakes and dishes that are also plant-based.

The branch also boasts its own portable cafe at Aberdeen’s beach promenade.

La Tiendita del Sabor will be open at the Thistle Street venue between 5pm and 10pm Friday to Sunday.