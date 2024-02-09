Major fire at Dyce industrial estate as eight fire engines and three specialist units sent to scene

A major fire has broken out on an industrial estate in the Dyce area of Aberdeen.

Eight fire appliances and three specialist units are at the Howe Moss Drive blaze, which was reported at 1:31pm.

It’s understood the unit is owned by Core Laboratories, who provide services to oil companies.

No injuries have been reported.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that five appliances were sent from Aberdeen City, with one each coming from nearby Dyce, as well as Inverurie and Oldmeldrum respectively.

More to follow.