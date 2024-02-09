Dog pinned down and bitten in Torry as ‘heartbroken’ owner issues warning following ‘spate of attacks’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dog pinned down and bitten in Torry as ‘heartbroken’ owner issues warning following ‘spate of attacks’

The incident has been reported to Aberdeen City Council's dog warden and is believed to be one of several recent attacks in the area.

By Graham Fleming
Brenda Hunter and her dog Heidi, who was attacked by another dog in Torry, Aberdeen.
Brenda Hunter says her dog Heidi has been left 'traumatised' after she was attacked in Torry. Image: Brenda Hunter

A ‘heartbroken’ dog owner is warning others after her beloved pet was pinned down and bitten in Torry.

Brenda Hunter, 54, says her two-year-old Lhasa Apso and Chinese Crested Fox Terrier mix is “traumatised” following the attack on Victoria Road on Sunday.

Brenda and Heidi
Brenda with her 2-year-old dog Heidi.

Another owner, who was not named, reported a similar incident after their pet was also reportedly bitten by the same Akita-type dog on Sinclair Road on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, resident Gary Fraser claimed online he had encountered the dog in the past – and was left with a £400 vet bill as a result.

Brenda Hunter, a catering assistant at North East College, says her dog Heidi has been left with visible bite marks on one of her back legs after the encounter.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, she said: “When it happened, I just froze and my husband was just screaming.

“I just wanted to get that dog off of mine.

“Heidi didn’t know what to do – she was just sat there frozen.

“Once we got her up, she was just howling like a banshee – it was really horrible to hear.

Heidi has been left with bite marks down her hind legs.
Heidi, Brenda’s dog, has been left with bite marks down her back leg.
Heidi the dog
Brenda claims Heidi “could have been killed”.

“The owner then started throwing me abuse as if it was my fault, I’ve had run-ins with them before.

“Heidi is totally different now, she’s really nervous. On walks she doesn’t want to mix with the other dogs anymore.

“She has two puncture wounds and severe bruising.

“She’s on the mend now, but I’m worried that we won’t get the same dog back.

“I’m lucky – I think it could have killed Heidi, but I was absolutely heartbroken.”

The incident was reported to police but is being dealt with by Aberdeen City Council’s dog warden.

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.

