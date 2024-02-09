Dog pinned down and bitten in Torry as ‘heartbroken’ owner issues warning following ‘spate of attacks’

A ‘heartbroken’ dog owner is warning others after her beloved pet was pinned down and bitten in Torry.

Brenda Hunter, 54, says her two-year-old Lhasa Apso and Chinese Crested Fox Terrier mix is “traumatised” following the attack on Victoria Road on Sunday.

The incident has been reported to Aberdeen City Council’s dog warden and is believed to be one of several recent attacks in the area.

Another owner, who was not named, reported a similar incident after their pet was also reportedly bitten by the same Akita-type dog on Sinclair Road on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, resident Gary Fraser claimed online he had encountered the dog in the past – and was left with a £400 vet bill as a result.

Brenda Hunter, a catering assistant at North East College, says her dog Heidi has been left with visible bite marks on one of her back legs after the encounter.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, she said: “When it happened, I just froze and my husband was just screaming.

“I just wanted to get that dog off of mine.

“Heidi didn’t know what to do – she was just sat there frozen.

“Once we got her up, she was just howling like a banshee – it was really horrible to hear.

“The owner then started throwing me abuse as if it was my fault, I’ve had run-ins with them before.

“Heidi is totally different now, she’s really nervous. On walks she doesn’t want to mix with the other dogs anymore.

“She has two puncture wounds and severe bruising.

“She’s on the mend now, but I’m worried that we won’t get the same dog back.

“I’m lucky – I think it could have killed Heidi, but I was absolutely heartbroken.”

The incident was reported to police but is being dealt with by Aberdeen City Council’s dog warden.

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.