Spectra: Some installations closed over safety fears as winds reach 44mph in Aberdeen

Art installations at Scotland’s Festival of Light will go dark this evening as high winds batter the Granite City.

Thousands of people turn out each year to witness the annual light festival Spectra in all its glory.

However, spectators flocking to the city for tonight’s showcase are set to be disappointed, with organisers restricting access to some installations due to public safety.

The decision was made as gales of up to 44 mph batter Aberdeen.

In a statement, posted on their Facebook page, officials from Aberdeen City Council apologised for any disappointment caused.

Spectra installations closed due to public safety fears

They wrote: “In the view of public safety, we have made the decision to limit certain interactive elements of the Spectra site due to high winds.

“We apologise for any disappointment this may cause, however, public safety comes first and foremost.

“We will be reviewing the situation regularly and will share any updates across our channels.”

The disruption comes as the event celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The free event – which attracted 119,000 visitors last year will run until Sunday.