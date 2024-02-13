Insch mansion with tennis court, Victorian walled garden and stables hits the market for £1.65m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Insch mansion with tennis court, Victorian walled garden and stables hits the market for £1.65m

Newton House is located within 36 acres of land in Insch.

By Ellie Milne
Newton House
Newton House is situated in 36 acres of land. Image: Savills.

A stunning 17th-century mansion with views of Bennachie is on sale at £1.65 million.

Newton House, which is described as a superb country property, is located within 36 acres of land in Insch.

The mansion is believed to date back to 1692 – built on the site where Culsalmond Castle used to stand – and has been beautifully renovated and refurbished over the years.

View from the reception hall at Newton House
View from the reception hall. Image: Savills.
Drawing room inside the Insch mansion for sale.
Newton House drawing room. Image: Savills.
Spacious kitchen in Newton House.
Stunning kitchen in Newton House. Image: Savills.

Boasting seven reception rooms, nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms, the main house has endless space for living and entertaining.

It even has a library, cinema room and wine cellar.

The extensive private drive, complete with an electric gate, leads to all the property has to offer, including a tennis court, Victorian walled garden and even a fountain.

Historic Scotland described the landscaped gardens as “an outstanding work of art, separated into a series of rooms and containing a wide range of plants”.

There are also plenty of adaptable outbuildings, paddocks and stables within the grounds which run down to the River Urie.

West Lodge at Newton House
West Lodge at Newton House. Image: Savills.

A two-bedroom annexe, known as Yew Tree Cottage, can be accessed from the rear hall in the house and has its own entrance from the courtyard, while West Lodge can be found at the main entrance.

Stunning features of Newton House in Insch

Library at the Insch mansion.
Newton House library. Image: Savills.
Principal bedroom at Newton House
The master bedroom has views over the grounds. Image: Savills.
En-suite at Newton House
The roll-top bath is in the en-suite of the master bedroom. Image: Savills.

The mansion building opens into a stunning hall which leads to the morning room, drawing room and dining room which feature impressive bay windows.

The Drumoak kitchen is designed with wooden and granite features and includes a pale grey AGA.

Curved staircases lead to the first and second floors of the property where all of the bedrooms can be found.

The master bedroom has a fireplace with a carved wooden and granite mantelpiece and fitted wardrobes, while the en-suite has a freestanding roll-top bath.

Fiona Gormley, property agent from Savills, said: “Although steeped in history and of great stature this is a wonderful family home and superb for entertaining.

“I love a seat at many of the bay windows to enjoy the outlook of peace and tranquillity.

“The courtyard is enchanting as an alfresco spot, but you really relax and enjoy nature at its best walking through the woodland.”

Sprawling country house near Insch on the market for £725,000

