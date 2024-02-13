Insch mansion with tennis court, Victorian walled garden and stables hits the market for £1.65m

A stunning 17th-century mansion with views of Bennachie is on sale at £1.65 million.

Newton House, which is described as a superb country property, is located within 36 acres of land in Insch.

The mansion is believed to date back to 1692 – built on the site where Culsalmond Castle used to stand – and has been beautifully renovated and refurbished over the years.

Boasting seven reception rooms, nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms, the main house has endless space for living and entertaining.

It even has a library, cinema room and wine cellar.

The extensive private drive, complete with an electric gate, leads to all the property has to offer, including a tennis court, Victorian walled garden and even a fountain.

Historic Scotland described the landscaped gardens as “an outstanding work of art, separated into a series of rooms and containing a wide range of plants”.

There are also plenty of adaptable outbuildings, paddocks and stables within the grounds which run down to the River Urie.

A two-bedroom annexe, known as Yew Tree Cottage, can be accessed from the rear hall in the house and has its own entrance from the courtyard, while West Lodge can be found at the main entrance.

Stunning features of Newton House in Insch

The mansion building opens into a stunning hall which leads to the morning room, drawing room and dining room which feature impressive bay windows.

The Drumoak kitchen is designed with wooden and granite features and includes a pale grey AGA.

Curved staircases lead to the first and second floors of the property where all of the bedrooms can be found.

The master bedroom has a fireplace with a carved wooden and granite mantelpiece and fitted wardrobes, while the en-suite has a freestanding roll-top bath.

Fiona Gormley, property agent from Savills, said: “Although steeped in history and of great stature this is a wonderful family home and superb for entertaining.

“I love a seat at many of the bay windows to enjoy the outlook of peace and tranquillity.

“The courtyard is enchanting as an alfresco spot, but you really relax and enjoy nature at its best walking through the woodland.”