Aberdeenshire firm’s ‘pioneering’ concrete used for Inverness headquarters

An Aberdeenshire sustainable technology firm has completed its first large-scale commercial project.

Recycl8 concrete has been used to install an industrial floor slab for a new operations and training headquarters in Inverness.

The concrete mix, made with recycled materials that would otherwise be sent to landfill, was supplied to energy firm Aurora Energy.

Oldmeldrum-based Recycl8 partnered with Breedon Group again, after previously working together to supply the product to WM Donald.

Recycl8 concrete mix is ‘pioneering’, says chief executive

Recycl8 chief executive Mark Gillespie said the R8 concrete mix gives new life to unused materials.

He said: “Working closely with our partners in the waste to energy and construction industries we have developed R8 Mix.

“A pioneering, sustainable concrete, which not only has a lower embodied carbon than traditional mixes, but also gives new life to materials that would otherwise be discarded.

“We believe that this is the future of sustainable construction, and we are proud to partner with Aurora Energy Services to put our ambitions into action.”

The technology firm’s commitments have helped in earning the Aurora Energy project, according to Mr Gillespie.

He added: “It is particularly gratifying for us to be carrying out our first large-scale commercial project with an organisation which is committed to supporting the energy sector transition to net zero.

“We share the same values and synergies. In fact, our ‘green’ credentials were the deciding factor in Recycl8 being selected for this project.”

Aurora Inverness training centre

Aurora Energy is expanding its network of regional training hubs to grow the global green energy supply chain.

The Inverness headquarters is “critical” in the firm’s renewable sector plans, according to chief executive Doug Duguid.

He said: “Selecting Recycl8 for this project is part of a conscious effort to ensure that companies within the construction supply chain align closely with our values and our commitment to accelerating the energy transition.”

In August, the firm snapped up Wick company Northern Marine Services.