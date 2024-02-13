Aberdeenshire firm’s ‘pioneering’ concrete used for Inverness headquarters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire firm’s ‘pioneering’ concrete used for Inverness headquarters

The Recycl8 concrete is made with recycled materials that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

By Alex Banks
Recycl8 chief executive Mark Gillespie and Aurora Energy Services operations director David Duguid. Image: Bold St Media
Recycl8 chief executive Mark Gillespie and Aurora Energy Services operations director David Duguid. Image: Bold St Media

An Aberdeenshire sustainable technology firm has completed its first large-scale commercial project.

Recycl8 concrete has been used to install an industrial floor slab for a new operations and training headquarters in Inverness.

The concrete mix, made with recycled materials that would otherwise be sent to landfill, was supplied to energy firm Aurora Energy.

Oldmeldrum-based Recycl8 partnered with Breedon Group again, after previously working together to supply the product to WM Donald.

Recycl8 concrete mix is ‘pioneering’, says chief executive

Recycl8 chief executive Mark Gillespie said the R8 concrete mix gives new life to unused materials.

He said: “Working closely with our partners in the waste to energy and construction industries we have developed R8 Mix.

“A pioneering, sustainable concrete, which not only has a lower embodied carbon than traditional mixes, but also gives new life to materials that would otherwise be discarded.

Recycl8 technical consultant Jim Young, chief executive Mark Gillespie and Breedon commercial manager Craig Godsman. Image: Recycl8.

“We believe that this is the future of sustainable construction, and we are proud to partner with Aurora Energy Services to put our ambitions into action.”

The technology firm’s commitments have helped in earning the Aurora Energy project, according to Mr Gillespie.

He added: “It is particularly gratifying for us to be carrying out our first large-scale commercial project with an organisation which is committed to supporting the energy sector transition to net zero.

“We share the same values and synergies. In fact, our ‘green’ credentials were the deciding factor in Recycl8 being selected for this project.”

Aurora Inverness training centre

Aurora Energy is expanding its network of regional training hubs to grow the global green energy supply chain.

The Inverness headquarters is “critical” in the firm’s renewable sector plans, according to chief executive Doug Duguid.

Aurora CEO Doug Duguid.
Aurora CEO Doug Duguid said the firm’s training centre will also add more job opportunities. Image: Aurora Energy Services

He said: “Selecting Recycl8 for this project is part of a conscious effort to ensure that companies within the construction supply chain align closely with our values and our commitment to accelerating the energy transition.”

In August, the firm snapped up Wick company Northern Marine Services.

