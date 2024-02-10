‘It’s only a matter of time’: Heartfelt plea after critical damage in Boddam Harbour

Waves reaching “two storeys high” have caused critical damage to Boddam Harbour.

The breakwater and harbour wall in the village of Boddam near Peterhead have been fully and partially destroyed in places.

The pier has been undermined while a boat has crashed onto another in the harbour area.

Thankfully there are no visiting boats in the harbour at the moment, or they too would have been at risk of being washed into the rising tide.

The harbour is run by a community trust.

Volunteer harbour master Rob Young is appealing to anyone with time to spare to help the immediate clear-up operation.

‘No time for Boddam Harbour to recover’

Mr Young – who has been at the helm since 2016, says it has been “storm after another storm”.

That has left little time for the harbour trust to recover after Storm Babet in October 2023.

He said: “It is the perfect storm, it was a full-on easterly and with the high tide – it has caused serious damage.

“There is nothing we could have done – it is weather. But one storm after another has seriously damaged the harbour.

“In Storm Babet the pier was damaged and part of the breakwater taken away.

“Now the breakwater has been destroyed and the pier has been completely damaged. Debris has been washed up onto the concrete area.”

He continued: “We need help to restore the breakwater for sea defences so we can stop the erosion of the harbour.”

“The cost of clearing it up will be into the hundreds of thousands of pounds.”

Mr Young explains that the potential repair bill facing the Boddam Harbour Community Trust is cash they “just do not have”, as they are a voluntary group.

Despite appealing for financial help from local businesses and groups, windfarm money and Aberdeenshire Council – to date the group is without the money that will be required to do the repairs.

He said: “After Storm Babet people came from all over the village and from Peterhead and beyond to help us clear up.

“Some people came with JCBs and other vehicles to help. We could not have achieved as much as we did without them. We are going to be calling on their help again.

“We have just not had the time to reinstate the pier and breakwater since the last storm, so we really need help.

Remedial works ‘will cost thousands’

“We have been telling those who are interested in funding us that getting the remedial work done before another storm hit was really important. It was only a matter of time.

“But here we are. Storms seem to be a trend. More damage will likely happen unless we can get the funding to reinstate the breakwater.”

The Boddam Harbour Community Trust was set up after the harbour was gifted to the people of the village.

It attracts around 30-40 boats part-time into its safe harbour each week.

Two fishing boats use the harbour full-time to land their catch.

A canoe club and kayak group use the area for training, as well as those launching ribs, jet skis or boats. Visitors from the sea can sail into the harbour.

The pier and harbour are also used by a nearby power station.

The trust’s only income is from berthing fees and 12 sheds that sit near the harbour.

Last year it introduced a £5 honesty box system for those launching from the slip.

Mr Young added: “We don’t have thousands in the bank so it will take for the whole community to come together to find the funding and get the repairs started.

“All before another storm hits the harbour and more damage is done.”

Anyone willing to help clear up Boddam Harbour should contact the trust on social media, including via messenger from its Facebook page.