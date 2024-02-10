‘It’s only a matter of time’: Heartfelt plea after critical damage in Boddam Harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s only a matter of time’: Heartfelt plea after critical damage in Boddam Harbour

Volunteer harbour master says he is desperately seeking funding to secure Boddam Harbour's future.

By Louise Glen
Boddam Harbour has been washed away in today's storms.
Parts of Boddam Harbour have been destroyed in today's storms. Image: Rob Young.

Waves reaching “two storeys high” have caused critical damage to Boddam Harbour.

The breakwater and harbour wall in the village of Boddam near Peterhead have been fully and partially destroyed in places.

The pier has been undermined while a boat has crashed onto another in the harbour area.

Thankfully there are no visiting boats in the harbour at the moment, or they too would have been at risk of being washed into the rising tide.

The harbour is run by a community trust.

Boulders have been washed up onto the concrete of Boddam Harbour.
Boulders have been washed up onto the concrete of Boddam Harbour. Image: Rob Young.

Volunteer harbour master Rob Young is appealing to anyone with time to spare to help the immediate clear-up operation.

‘No time for Boddam Harbour to recover’

Mr Young – who has been at the helm since 2016, says it has been “storm after another storm”.

That has left little time for the harbour trust to recover after Storm Babet in October 2023.

He said: “It is the perfect storm, it was a full-on easterly and with the high tide – it has caused serious damage.

“There is nothing we could have done – it is weather. But one storm after another has seriously damaged the harbour.

“In Storm Babet the pier was damaged and part of the breakwater taken away.

“Now the breakwater has been destroyed and the pier has been completely damaged. Debris has been washed up onto the concrete area.”

He continued: “We need help to restore the breakwater for sea defences so we can stop the erosion of the harbour.”

“The cost of clearing it up will be into the hundreds of thousands of pounds.”

Mr Young explains that the potential repair bill facing the Boddam Harbour Community Trust is cash they “just do not have”, as they are a voluntary group.

Despite appealing for financial help from local businesses and groups, windfarm money and Aberdeenshire Council – to date the group is without the money that will be required to do the repairs.

Boddam Harbour defence wall will huge gaps in its structure.
Parts of the breakwater have been destroyed altogether. Image: Rob Young.

He said: “After Storm Babet people came from all over the village and from Peterhead and beyond to help us clear up.

“Some people came with JCBs and other vehicles to help. We could not have achieved as much as we did without them. We are going to be calling on their help again.

“We have just not had the time to reinstate the pier and breakwater since the last storm, so we really need help.

Remedial works ‘will cost thousands’

“We have been telling those who are interested in funding us that getting the remedial work done before another storm hit was really important. It was only a matter of time.

“But here we are. Storms seem to be a trend. More damage will likely happen unless we can get the funding to reinstate the breakwater.”

The Boddam Harbour Community Trust was set up after the harbour was gifted to the people of the village.

It attracts around 30-40 boats part-time into its safe harbour each week.

Two fishing boats use the harbour full-time to land their catch.

Boddam harbour has been partially destroyed in a storm.
The clear-up operation will require help from the Boddam community. Image: Rob Young.

A canoe club and kayak group use the area for training, as well as those launching ribs, jet skis or boats. Visitors from the sea can sail into the harbour.

The pier and harbour are also used by a nearby power station.

The trust’s only income is from berthing fees and 12 sheds that sit near the harbour.

Last year it introduced a £5 honesty box system for those launching from the slip.

Mr Young added: “We don’t have thousands in the bank so it will take for the whole community to come together to find the funding and get the repairs started.

“All before another storm hits the harbour and more damage is done.”

Anyone willing to help clear up Boddam Harbour should contact the trust on social media, including via messenger from its Facebook page.

